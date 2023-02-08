School officials duct-taped girl's skin through her ripped jeans to comply with dress code; mother posts viral TikTok

Although ripped jeans are the style these days, students wearing them to school may not be acceptable, depending on the school's dress code policy. One mother posts a viral TikTok clip explaining a situation with her daughter wearing ripped jeans and the school's dress code.

It's understandable that kids in school want to keep up with styles and trends regarding the way they dress, and ripped jeans seem to be a favorite choice. But ripped jeans could be considered too revealing for school wear.

This is evidently what one girl's school officials thought about her ripped jeans that she wore to school one day. To remedy the situation, they took red duct tape and placed it over the holes that were ripped in the thighs of her jeans, taping her skin in the process. The girl called her mother to the school, who posted a 24-second video clip on TikTok of her confronting someone in the school office about the incident.

#policy #TheRealPussinBoots #school #madmomma ♬ original sound - shanahdrummond2 @shanahdrummond2 Am I overreacting, or am I justified in being pissed off that the school thought it was acceptable to put duct tape on my childs skin? I feel the school should've called me if they needed her to change her pants. We have never had an issue with a dress code before. The cheerleader uniforms are shorter than this. She was humiliated and had to hide it by tying her coat around the front of her. My daughter has eczema & sensitive skin and if she didn't text us, she would've sat all day with duct tape irritating her legs. #dresscode

The angry mom also gives a further explanation in her comments section, stating:

School dress code policies that crack down on specifics such as ripped jeans are often a subject of debate. They seem to mostly target girls as it relates to clothing that could be seen as enticing, according to a news report.

What are your thoughts?

