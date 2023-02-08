Couple with 24-year age gap takes in wife's brother, husband kicks him out for disrespecting them, wife sad about it

It appears that one woman's brother blatantly disapproves of her marriage to a much older man, seeing that he feels entitled to disrespect his brother-in-law and sister in their own home. The husband takes to a Reddit post (that has since been deleted) to explain the situation.

The brother's attitude and behavior are particularly troubling because he has been allowed to move in with them while going through some hard times, according to the Reddit poster. He explains in his post that he, himself, is 56 years old and his wife is 32 years old, and they have been married for seven years and they are "nothing but good" to each other.

He goes on to explain that his wife is a stay-at-home mom for their five children and she's also currently pregnant again. And he mentions that she takes care of about 70% of the childcare and chores and he handles about 30% when he gets in from work.

This is a good thing. A Pew Research Center study shows that about 56% of married couples share household chores and consider it an important part of a healthy marriage. But the poster said that he and his wife have done something that is not so good for their marriage, and that's take in her brother who apparently lost just about everything (he doesn't say how in his post).

But he does explain the situation regarding his brother-in-law, stating:

[He] moved in with us rent-free but he does have a job. I honestly wish we hadn't took him in... Since he's been here he's made it clear that he doesn't like me or the way my wife and I live, he disrespects me constantly judges our age gap etc.

I was fine letting it slide but yesterday I hit a breaking point I had a particularly hard day at work and when I came home I just wanted to rest so I asked my wife if she could give me an hour to recoup before I take the kids.

This is where everything blew up between him and his brother-in-law. It is a fact that sometimes in-laws can be a problem, particularly when they exhibit toxic behavior like being disrespectful and attempting to manipulate family situations for their own benefit, raising frustrations, and creating hostile environments, according to Fatherly.com.

This is no doubt the situation with the poster's brother-in-law, he goes on to explain:

. . . but that started a whole argument with my BIL, he said they are my kids and she's tried too so I need to suck it up and stop using her as a "bang maid" he made the kids cry so I just couldn't take it anymore and told him to pack his stuff and get out of my house.

The Reddit poster said that his wife agreed with him "mostly" but she feels bad about the situation. He then says that he felt that he was right but is willing to admit it if he was wrong.

