School girl rejects new student's attempt at friendship for not being good enough, says she has "standards for friends"

It looks like mean girls are not just characters in a movie because it appears like one young Reddit poster is one and doesn't even realize it.

**This article is based on information sourced from social media and psychology websites, cited within the story**

The term "mean girls" usually describes girls who behave in an anti-social manner toward others or bully them, according to Very Well Family. This seems to be the case in the situation with the Reddit poster but she refers to it as her having "standards".

She explains the situation, stating:

Hey, recently I was called an a**hole by some new girl at school and wanted to ask for other opinions as my friends don't see it that way.
There is a new girl at school who pretty much doesn't have any friends. After a while, she began to sit with me and my friends without our permission at the end of our table in the cafeteria. We made an exception as the table is big and we didn't care that much as long as there [was] distance.

So, basically, she and her friends treated the new girl as if they owned the table where they were sitting. The Reddit poster further explains how the new girl moved closer to them in the cafeteria and started striking up conversations with them.

Evidently, this was unacceptable, as the poster states:

We ignored her at first but she didn't stop her contact attempts. Later I said to her that we didn't want to be friends with her as she would damage our reputation as she has no manners, sense of style and money. The money aspect is only important to us because we know with her behaviour she obviously wanted to join us for freebies and expensive activities.

The poster apparently does not think the new girl is good enough to be with her and her friends. But she did state that she spoke to her in a hushed tone so that she wouldn't embarrass her. But it back-fired because she indicates the girl's response was not hushed. In fact, she responded loudly while insulting her for the entire cafeteria to hear.

The poster then stated that the new girl "only verified [her] statement of her not having manners." Then she poses a question regarding whether or not she is a bad person "for just having standards."

--------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

