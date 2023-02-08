Executive-level husband angers wife by being unimpressed she passed her GED exam: "It was easy and no big deal," he says

Amarie M.

Apparently, one 28-year-old husband who has a business career with his dad's company is not exactly supportive of his 26-year-old wife's accomplishment of getting her GED. He explains in a Reddit post how he feels like it's nothing special, and he doesn't seem to understand why she's mad about his attitude.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gkef0_0kftxRBP00
Photo byEmre Alırız on UnsplashonUnsplash

**This article is based on information sourced from social media and psychology websites, cited within the story**

Not finishing high school can feel like a failure to someone and getting a GED could make a difference in that person having a sense of personal achievement. This is evidently something the Reddit poster's wife felt when she was finally able to say she finished high school equivalency.

In his post, he says that he and his wife have been married for almost seven years and have five children - 6M, 4M, 3F, and twins (1M / 1F).

He explains their situation, stating:

[She] intended to graduate high school the year we got married but life got in the way. My dad had given me an investor relations type of role at his company so we were traveling a lot and then after that our kids needed our attention.
After our twins were born my wife was bedridden for longer than we and even the doctors expected. Since we had to hire extra hands to do the childcare tasks that involved mobility my wife had some time on her hands.

This is when his wife became interested in getting her GED. He said that her mom mentioned where she could take the GED exam, so she enrolled in the GED prep class online.

He explains how that went for her, stating:

It seems she was better at self-paced learning than classroom learning because the stuff they were testing her on came way easier to her now than it did then even though she's been away from structured classroom instruction for many years now.

Then he says something about his wife studying for the GED that shows he was unimpressed. Obviously, to him, it wasn't even something to be proud of.

He states:

I would see what she was studying and it looked pretty rudimentary and I knew that getting a GED basically means nothing and that she probably wouldn't be able to apply it to anything career-wise, or commit full-time to community college, where I doubt the job prospects for students are that great right now either.
So my wife ended up taking the test and the other day she bounded into the room and said "Yes! I passed, I passed!"
I knew she would since she was doing well on the practice tests and the GED consistently tests on the same rudimentary topics. I did not gripe at her but merely nodded at her and went back to answering an important email from a client.

This is where his wife got angry at him. So, he says he asked her why she was upset, to which she responded that he didn't seem to be excited for her that she passed the test.

He goes on to say:

I said that it's great that she passed but I have been telling her that it was easy and no big deal, but if she needed something to prove to herself she knew the high school concepts, I guess the money was well spent.

Understandably, she got even angrier, told him how hard she worked and said a GED was still an essential building block to start a career. But, he evidently was still unimpressed.

According to a licensed psychologist from Psychology Today, a partner who is emotionally checked out and unsupportive of the other partner runs the risk of pushing that partner away. This may be what's up ahead for this couple because this husband seems pretty uninterested in his wife or to not care much about her feelings.

He finishes his post by saying her getting a GED was not "exactly graduating from college." Also, he said that he didn't see how it could be immediately applicable to anything but he was glad she had a challenge while in the process of being able to start taking care of the kids again.

He then poses a question regarding whether or not he is wrong in the situation.

--------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account.

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor.

If you enjoy my writing, feel free to Buy Me A Coffee. I'd appreciate that!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# family relationships# trouble relationship# marriage# unsupportive partner# emotionally detached husband

Comments / 36

Published by

Social Media, Money, Relationships, Business, and History.

Louisville, KY
30K followers

More from Amarie M.

Mother bans teenage daughter's friend from visiting because the girl called her big at the dinner table; daughter angry

One woman apparently got her feelings bruised when her daughter's sleep-over friend said that she was big when she joined the family for dinner. She takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

Read full story
Louisville, KY

Louisville-based Papa Johns selling local headquarters; founder John Schnatter says company abandoning its hometown

Global pizza chain giant, Papa Johns International, Inc., will put its Jeffersontown (Louisville, KY) corporate headquarters up for sale on the real estate market next week, according to company spokesperson Harrison Sheffield (source).

Read full story
9 comments

Mother tells teenage daughter she feels no need to say, I love you, to her: "she should just know"

One mother says that she doesn't "feel comfortable" showing her teenage daughter affection and evidently doesn't see why it's important. She takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

Read full story
6 comments
Louisville, KY

Louisville-based non-profit provides free service dogs for disabled veterans, first responders and corrections officers

A non-profit based in Louisville, Kentucky, Paws-Ability, Inc., is dedicated to making life better for veterans, first responders, and corrections officers who have served the country and their communities and have become physically or mentally disabled in the process. And what better way to make their lives a bit better than to match them with a high-quality service dog? This is what Paws-Ability does, according to their website.

Read full story
Kentucky State

Republicans in favor of cutting Medicare, Social Security do not include Mitch McConnell who says "it's just a bad idea"

Kentucky senator Mitch McConnel is apparently opposed to Florida GOP Senator Rick Scott's stance on sunsetting federal legislation, including Social Security, every five years. He condemns the idea as a "bad" one that is not the sentiment of the Republican party (source).

Read full story
225 comments
Texas State

Greg Abbott directs state agencies to stop diversity initiatives in hiring because "it is not following the law"

Texas governor, Greg Abbott issued a memo to state agencies and public universities touting diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in hiring as illegal, he warned (source).

Read full story
71 comments

Dollar General financial services offer bank accounts, debit cards, cash-back, buy-now-pay-later, and money transfers

Did you know that you can manage your personal finances at Dollar General stores just like at your bank? If not, now you do. The company's financial service offerings are focused on improving customer access to banking options and providing payment alternatives (source).

Read full story
3 comments

Wife tries to kick stepdaughter out of house she thinks her husband owns, but it's actually in the stepdaughter's name

One stepmother gets a rude awakening when she tries to be mean and kick her visiting stepdaughter out of "her house" when the husband was not home. The stepdaughter takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

Read full story
161 comments

Parents refuse to allow pregnant daughter to give them another baby to raise for her; daughter calls them heartless

Evidently, one single, 33-year-old pregnant woman doesn't understand why her parents say they won't raise her baby that's on the way like they did her first child that she had at 17. Her mother takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

Read full story
317 comments

Recent CDC survey reveals a majority of adults are in favor of banning all tobacco products in the U.S.

A recent study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that over 50 percent of U.S. adults support banning all tobacco product sales and almost two-thirds support banning menthol cigarette sales specifically. The results were published in Preventing Chronic Disease ahead of the proposed ban on fruit-flavored menthol cigarettes and cigars by the US Food and Drug Administration (source).

Read full story
47 comments

Mother of young kids frustrated because neither her mom nor mother-in-law ever babysits when she needs it

No doubt, it may be an expectation that grandparents should babysit their grandchildren from time to time. But, not all grandparents feel that way. This is something that has apparently frustrated one mother who says that neither of her kids' grandmothers will babysit, no matter what. She takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

Read full story
43 comments
New York City, NY

Migrants who left NYC for Canada with free bus tickets have changed their minds and are coming back: "Lots of snow"

For some migrants that opted to accept a free bus ride to Canada from New York, the grass was not greener on that side of the fence. Many want to come back with it being only a few days since they were given the bus tickets to relocate to Canada. They are reported to have felt that New York was too crime-ridden, drug-infested, and full of homeless people (source).

Read full story
268 comments

Man told his "nephew" the truth about him and his wife being his biological parents; wife livid he didn't tell her first

Sometimes a family secret gets to a point where it just can't be kept any longer. This evidently is what happened when one man let the cat out of the bag about his paternity status as it pertained to his "nephew" who is really his biological son. He takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

Read full story
36 comments

Man takes girlfriend's young daughter on a motorcycle ride; girlfriend furious, called him 'selfish and irresponsible'

In one turn of events, a guy doesn't understand what he did wrong by taking his girlfriend's 14-year-old daughter riding on his motorcycle. Her mom knew that the girl was with him. He takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

Read full story
91 comments

Pregnant wife wants stepdaughter to move out; husband says no because she can't afford it; wife pushes and gets handled

It looks like one pregnant woman is not too keen on her young adult stepdaughter still living at home, as she has suggested to her husband that his daughter move out to "make room for the baby." But she doesn't understand why her request was so wrong and takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

Read full story
190 comments

Young girl upset because teacher made her field trip buddy with a boy she doesn't like, angry mom confronts teacher

It appears that one teacher is determined to make a little 9-year-old girl in her class do something against her will and the girl's mother is not having it. The mom explains the situation in a Reddit post.

Read full story
22 comments

AT&T pays $60 million in class action lawsuit, you may be owed money in the settlement if you haven't received yours yet

AT&T is searching for former customers whose contact information was unavailable to them and who are eligible for part of a 2014 $60 million settlement for limiting speeds on unlimited-data customers.

Read full story
1 comments

School officials duct-taped girl's skin through her ripped jeans to comply with dress code; mother posts viral TikTok

Although ripped jeans are the style these days, students wearing them to school may not be acceptable, depending on the school's dress code policy. One mother posts a viral TikTok clip explaining a situation with her daughter wearing ripped jeans and the school's dress code.

Read full story
16 comments

Couple with 24-year age gap takes in wife's brother, husband kicks him out for disrespecting them, wife sad about it

It appears that one woman's brother blatantly disapproves of her marriage to a much older man, seeing that he feels entitled to disrespect his brother-in-law and sister in their own home. The husband takes to a Reddit post (that has since been deleted) to explain the situation.

Read full story

School girl rejects new student's attempt at friendship for not being good enough, says she has "standards for friends"

It looks like mean girls are not just characters in a movie because it appears like one young Reddit poster is one and doesn't even realize it. **This article is based on information sourced from social media and psychology websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
51 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy