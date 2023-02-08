Executive-level husband angers wife by being unimpressed she passed her GED exam: "It was easy and no big deal," he says

Apparently, one 28-year-old husband who has a business career with his dad's company is not exactly supportive of his 26-year-old wife's accomplishment of getting her GED. He explains in a Reddit post how he feels like it's nothing special, and he doesn't seem to understand why she's mad about his attitude.

**This article is based on information sourced from social media and psychology websites, cited within the story**

Not finishing high school can feel like a failure to someone and getting a GED could make a difference in that person having a sense of personal achievement. This is evidently something the Reddit poster's wife felt when she was finally able to say she finished high school equivalency.

In his post, he says that he and his wife have been married for almost seven years and have five children - 6M, 4M, 3F, and twins (1M / 1F).

He explains their situation, stating:

[She] intended to graduate high school the year we got married but life got in the way. My dad had given me an investor relations type of role at his company so we were traveling a lot and then after that our kids needed our attention.

After our twins were born my wife was bedridden for longer than we and even the doctors expected. Since we had to hire extra hands to do the childcare tasks that involved mobility my wife had some time on her hands.

This is when his wife became interested in getting her GED. He said that her mom mentioned where she could take the GED exam, so she enrolled in the GED prep class online.

He explains how that went for her, stating:

It seems she was better at self-paced learning than classroom learning because the stuff they were testing her on came way easier to her now than it did then even though she's been away from structured classroom instruction for many years now.

Then he says something about his wife studying for the GED that shows he was unimpressed. Obviously, to him, it wasn't even something to be proud of.

He states:

I would see what she was studying and it looked pretty rudimentary and I knew that getting a GED basically means nothing and that she probably wouldn't be able to apply it to anything career-wise, or commit full-time to community college, where I doubt the job prospects for students are that great right now either.

So my wife ended up taking the test and the other day she bounded into the room and said "Yes! I passed, I passed!"

I knew she would since she was doing well on the practice tests and the GED consistently tests on the same rudimentary topics. I did not gripe at her but merely nodded at her and went back to answering an important email from a client.

This is where his wife got angry at him. So, he says he asked her why she was upset, to which she responded that he didn't seem to be excited for her that she passed the test.

He goes on to say:

I said that it's great that she passed but I have been telling her that it was easy and no big deal, but if she needed something to prove to herself she knew the high school concepts, I guess the money was well spent.

Understandably, she got even angrier, told him how hard she worked and said a GED was still an essential building block to start a career. But, he evidently was still unimpressed.

According to a licensed psychologist from Psychology Today, a partner who is emotionally checked out and unsupportive of the other partner runs the risk of pushing that partner away. This may be what's up ahead for this couple because this husband seems pretty uninterested in his wife or to not care much about her feelings.

He finishes his post by saying her getting a GED was not "exactly graduating from college." Also, he said that he didn't see how it could be immediately applicable to anything but he was glad she had a challenge while in the process of being able to start taking care of the kids again.

He then poses a question regarding whether or not he is wrong in the situation.

--------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account.

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor.

If you enjoy my writing, feel free to Buy Me A Coffee. I'd appreciate that!