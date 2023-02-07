Wisconsin man eats 30,000+ Big Macs over 50 years; tells his story in viral TikTok and YouTube videos

Amarie M.

Apparently, one man loves McDonald's burgers so much that he says that he eats two Big Macs every day and washes them down with Coca-Cola. And he's been doing so since 1972 (source).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4deyyy_0kfixYMR00
Photo byChristopher Rath, CC BY-SA 4.0

**This article is based on information sourced from social media and news websites, cited within the story**

The Guinness World Record for the most Big Mac burgers eaten in a lifetime is held by 69-year-old Don Gorske from Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. He has eaten over 32,340 Big Macs as of 2022. That's almost close to as many McDonald's restaurants there are worldwide (36,000+). He had his first Big Mac on May 17, 1972, the same day he got his first car. And he has averaged eating two a day every day since (source).

In the TikTok video, he calls his daily Big Mac diet his "habit" and says that he will probably continue his habit of eating 14 Big Macs a week for the rest of his life. He says that he is not the type of person who tries new things because if he likes something, he sticks with it. So, he says it's Big Macs and Coca-Cola every day for him.

@guinnessworldrecords Most Big Macs eaten in a lifetime 🍔 32,340 by Donald Gorske 🇺🇸 #burger #mcdonalds #hamburger ♬ original sound - Guinness World Records

Gorske's Big Mac diet makes up 90-95% of his food intake. To help himself stay healthy he says that he skips the fries and takes six-mile walks on a regular basis (source).

Interestingly, his story is so fascinating that it caught the eye of Hollywood, as he has been featured in two documentaries. He's also written a book about his Big Mac-eating life (source).

Another accomplishment is that he's featured in another video on the Guinness World Records YouTube account, on which he claims the McDonald's Big Mac is "the best sandwich in the world."

Gorske says that he is obsessive-compulsive, which drives his love of Big Macs, and he has kept records and receipts of when and where he eats Big Macs. On birthdays, he gets a Big Mac instead of a cake and puts his birthday candles in it before enjoying it, he says. He also stated that he eats Big Macs on holidays while other family members have traditional meals (source).

What's more, is that he says he keeps an emergency stash of frozen Big Macs because there have been times when he was unable to get them on certain days, including when traveling with no McDonald's on the road and when McDonald's closed for a snow day. He did say that he did not eat a Big Mac on the day his mother passed away, to honor her request, and there was one Thanksgiving when he said he didn't get one. Overall, he claims he's only missed eight days when he didn't have a Big Mac (source).

