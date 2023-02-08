Wesson Oil to payout $3 million in class action lawsuit, you may be owed money in the settlement

Do you use Wesson Oil products? If so, you may be one of the millions of Wesson Oil consumers due money from the brand's false advertising settlement, according to a news report.

In 11 states, consumers are eligible to file a claim for payment if they purchased Wesson brand oil products that were advertised, promoted, or sold as "natural" during the class period. The lawsuit states that the oils were made with genetically modified ingredients (GMOs) (source).

The accusation

Wesson oil was first developed as an alternative to animal fat shortenings. But a 2011 class-action suit against ConAgra Foods (parent company at the time) alleges that they marketed the oil as "100% natural", which was false advertising. The brand's oil is now made from GMO vegetables (source).

According to the lawsuit, Wesson oil bottles have claimed to be "100% natural" from as early as 2006 until 2017. But, the lawsuit alleges the claims are false because the oil contains genetically modified soy and corn. The complaint states that customers were "induced to pay more for Wesson Oils due to that false and deceptive claim."

Who is eligible to file a claim?

Per the settlement website, consumers are eligible to file claims if they purchased Wesson brand cooking oils (i.e., Wesson Vegetable Oil, Wesson Canola Oil, Wesson Corn Oil, Wesson Best Blend) that were marketed, advertised, and/or sold as "natural."

Eligible claimants must have purchased Wesson OIl products for personal consumption and not commercial use or catering. Additionally, the settlement only covers residents in 11 states with each state covered by specific date ranges. See the settlement website for details.

Claim opt-out deadlines and filing

According to the settlement website, the deadline to opt out of filing a claim is March 22, 2023.

To file a claim, claimants must submit or have the claim postmarked by 11:59 p.m. on May 22, 2023. Only one claim per household is allowed. NO PROOF OF PURCHASE IS REQUIRED.

To receive payment, file a claim online or mail a claim form to:

Wesson Oil Settlement

c/o JND Legal Administration

P.O. Box 11050

Seattle, WA 98111-9349

A list of the number of Wesson products purchased (and in which states) is required. Additionally, New York and Oregon residents must specify the purchase city or town.

When you will receive a payment

The hearing for final approval of the settlement is scheduled for April 24, 2023. Payments would go out after that date unless any appeals should postpone the date (source).

