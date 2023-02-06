Man angry because wife slams him for making his stepdaughter clean up after him like a servant; wife says "grow up"

One woman's husband clearly does not understand that his stepdaughter is not his personal servant, as he constantly wants her to go behind him to clean up his mess, particularly when she is studying. The wife has taken to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

In her post, the mom says that her daughter is a sophomore in college who stays on campus. But she comes home during finals because it's a quieter place to study and learn. She also states that her husband (not her biological father) works full-time from home but she still goes to work every. So it's just her daughter and husband home during the day.

She goes on to describe their stepdad-stepdaughter relationship, stating:

They've always gotten along fairly good. There's respect, understanding and trust from each other's part. I don't know if there's love, but I can't push it. Husband met daughter too late to represent a father figure for her and she never seeked him like that, so he didn't push it.

The issue is that her daughter has complained to her that her stepdad keeps putting her to work picking up after him as well as disregarding her learning time.

She explains:

She would stay in her room to study and at some point husband would knock saying "Hey, I just had lunch, could you please clean up the table? I'm starting a meeting." Or "I spilled some water, mind wiping it, I gotta focus on work!"

She further explains that her daughter expressed feelings about him not caring about her learning time and not acknowledging that she is also working. Her daughter also told her that she wouldn't have minded a one-time occurrence but says it's become a habit and he keeps doing it.

She then says how she proved it, stating:

To make sure of it, I asked [my] daughter to not clean up next time he asks. I caught him red-handed this time. When I came home to the dirty table, I asked [my] husband about it and he said "Well [Daughter] should've cleaned it up!" Daughter said she didn't even have lunch today . . . and she didn't have time to clean up the table.

The husband was shifting blame, which is a narcissistic behavior trait of people accusing others of their shortcomings, according to PsychCentral. His wife says that she got on him about his habit of wanting her daughter to clean up after him and reminded him that she is there to learn and study for her exams.

She explains what happened next:

He tried to defend himself saying he had an urgent meeting. I told him he could've came to clean up afterwards and mentioned I know it's not the first time it's happened. My husband sighed and said he thought it's not a big deal for my daughter to spare a couple minutes to quickly put the dishes in the dishwasher or something like that.

The woman's daughter apparently overheard their conversation because she responded, saying:

. . . if he thinks it could be done so quickly, why didn't he do it?

The frustrated mom wraps up her post saying that she ended the argument by saying that everyone needs to just clean up after themselves. She then said her husband later told her that he felt that she humiliated him in front of her daughter. But then he got upset when she told him to grow up and stop acting like his stepdaughter should pick up his mess.

She then poses a question regarding whether or not she is wrong in this situation.

