Dad gags over teen son's underwear, tells him use bidet to improve his hygiene or he'll tell his friends, mom is no help

Kid's Health points out that good hygiene habits for teens are healthy in that they help clean away bacteria and bad smells as well as boost self-esteem. It is important to know though that bad hygiene in teens could be a sign of mental or physical health problems, according to Empowering Parents.

In his post, one father made a sickening discovery about his teen son when doing the laundry. He explains in his post, stating:

For some reason my 14-year-old son cannot wipe properly. This was never a concern to me as his mom did the laundry. Unfortunately she is sick right now so I have taken over the household chores that she used to handle.

First day I did laundry I gagged and almost puked from his underwear. If he were three and not fully potty trained I might understand how they end up like this. But he is a healthy young man. He should not be leaving his a** this unwiped.

He goes on to explain that nothing changed after talking to his son about it. So, he installed a wand bidet in his bathroom and gave him a choice. The choice was either to use the bidet and do a better job with his personal hygiene or wash his own underwear.

But that didn't go over well either. He explains:

He doesn't know how to use the washing machine and he refuses to do them by hand. He started going commando. Which just meant the problem was his jeans now.

Evidently grasping at straws, he then says he threatened to tell his son's friends about his hygiene problem and ask if they left their underwear in the same condition. To which, he says his son called him an a**hole and then told his mother.

He then spoke to his wife about it and told her they may need to take him to a doctor to see what is wrong with him. But she just told him to deal with it until she was feeling better.

He goes on to say:

I don't think that's a great plan. If this kid never learns to wipe his a** he will be bereft of a sexual partner without a poop fetish. I'm not kink-shaming him if that's his thing.

It appears that this father just wants his son to keep up with his own personal hygiene and doesn't think that is too much to ask. He tells what happened with the bidet suggestion.

He has started using the bidet but he says that it is gross and weird. I said it was grosser and weirder for a 14-year-old to crap his pants every day. We are both stressed about his mom but this situation isn't because of her. I asked her.

He poses a question regarding whether or not he really is the a**hole in this situation, or is he justified in his stance.

