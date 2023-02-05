Young woman "upset and overwhelmed" about having to constantly clean up behind her boyfriend’s messy family

Amarie M.

A bunch of messy adults living in the same house is likely not to go very well, particularly when it comes to sharing household responsibilities. This is what one young woman is up against and has taken to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tXmOo_0kct8d6k00
Photo byUnknown Author is licensed under CC BY

**This article is based on information sourced from social media, news, and psychology websites, cited within the story**

In her post, the 20-year-old woman says she lives with her 21-year-old boyfriend in a 3-bedroom house that he rents. The first issue is his brother, sister, and their significant others live there as well. The second issue is she also indicates that his parents may as well live there, as much as they're over there.

She explains:

His parents live fairly close and they’re at the house all day everyday to babysit his older sister's kids while she works. So essentially, there’s about 10 or more people at this house quite often.

She states a third issue is her boyfriend and his sister are the only ones paying for rent and utilities. She does mention how she contributes to the household by helping out with the food (she doesn't say if that's buying or cooking it). She also says she is the one who cleans the house daily, as much as she can.

But there is a problem, which she explains, stating:

The problem is, his family is DISGUSTING. I’m talking, when the trash gets full, they pile more trash on top and eventually throw it on the floor. They throw dishes full of food and trash into the sink, they leave their leftovers out all around the house, and in general are just very messy, unhygienic people.

This is a sign of toxic roommates because they obviously are not concerned about boundaries and seem unwilling to compromise, according to Elite Daily. The poster says that her boyfriend is annoyed with his family's nasty habits as well but won't do anything about it and she gets "overwhelmed".

She explains further:

I get very overwhelmed in messy environments and these little kids are here everyday, so I try to clean as much as I can so that they have a clean place to play in and so that I don’t get overwhelmed by the mess.

This is all fine and good for the most part but it's usually all in vain, as she explains:

The only problem is, as soon as it’s clean, they run through like a tornado and dirty it all over again before I even know it. Nobody takes accountability for anything around here and it’s just chaos.

An article in Time discusses how sharing the responsibility for getting chores done can improve a couple's relationship. By that same token, the opposite is likely also true. This is something the poster admits.

She explains:

It’s starting to affect our relationship because I get upset and frustrated while my boyfriend really doesn’t. We’re moving soon so I’m trying to stay positive, but it’s really getting to me. The dishes are piled so high and there’s trash everywhere.
On top of this I’m having issues with my kidney so I can’t move as much as I usually can, I’m in a lot of pain and I don’t even leave our room because I know seeing the mess will overwhelm me.

She then poses a question regarding whether or not she is an a**hole for being frustrated with a bunch of adults who don’t clean up after themselves.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# family relationships# relationships# dating# roommates# trouble relationship

Comments / 246

Published by

Social Media, Money, Relationships, Business, and History.

Louisville, KY
29K followers

More from Amarie M.

Young girl upset because teacher made her field trip buddy with a boy she doesn't like, angry mom confronts teacher

It appears that one teacher is determined to make a little 9-year-old girl in her class do something against her will and the girl's mother is not having it. The mom explains the situation in a Reddit post.

Read full story
7 comments

AT&T pays $60 million in class action lawsuit, you may be owed money in the settlement if you haven't received yours yet

AT&T is searching for former customers whose contact information was unavailable to them and who are eligible for part of a 2014 $60 million settlement for limiting speeds on unlimited-data customers.

Read full story

School officials duct-taped girl's skin through her ripped jeans to comply with dress code; mother posts viral TikTok

Although ripped jeans are the style these days, students wearing them to school may not be acceptable, depending on the school's dress code policy. One mother posts a viral TikTok clip explaining a situation with her daughter wearing ripped jeans and the school's dress code.

Read full story
9 comments

Couple with 24-year age gap takes in wife's brother, husband kicks him out for disrespecting them, wife sad about it

It appears that one woman's brother blatantly disapproves of her marriage to a much older man, seeing that he feels entitled to disrespect his brother-in-law and sister in their own home. The husband takes to a Reddit post (that has since been deleted) to explain the situation.

Read full story

School girl rejects new student's attempt at friendship for not being good enough, says she has "standards for friends"

It looks like mean girls are not just characters in a movie because it appears like one young Reddit poster is one and doesn't even realize it. **This article is based on information sourced from social media and psychology websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
26 comments

Executive-level husband angers wife by being unimpressed she passed her GED exam: "It was easy and no big deal," he says

Apparently, one 28-year-old husband who has a business career with his dad's company is not exactly supportive of his 26-year-old wife's accomplishment of getting her GED. He explains in a Reddit post how he feels like it's nothing special, and he doesn't seem to understand why she's mad about his attitude.

Read full story
24 comments

Wisconsin man eats 30,000+ Big Macs over 50 years; tells his story in viral TikTok and YouTube videos

Apparently, one man loves McDonald's burgers so much that he says that he eats two Big Macs every day and washes them down with Coca-Cola. And he's been doing so since 1972 (source).

Read full story
4 comments

Mother refused to use mother-in-law's cake made for daughter's birthday party because she already had a theme, MIL angry

Evidently, one mother-in-law stepped across a boundary stipulated by her daughter-in-law regarding her granddaughter's birthday cake. She doesn't understand why she was not entitled to have her cake displayed on the table, even though it did not go with the party theme. The daughter-in-law explains the situation in a Reddit post.

Read full story
43 comments

Wesson Oil to payout $3 million in class action lawsuit, you may be owed money in the settlement

Do you use Wesson Oil products? If so, you may be one of the millions of Wesson Oil consumers due money from the brand's false advertising settlement, according to a news report.

Read full story
15 comments

Man angry because wife slams him for making his stepdaughter clean up after him like a servant; wife says "grow up"

One woman's husband clearly does not understand that his stepdaughter is not his personal servant, as he constantly wants her to go behind him to clean up his mess, particularly when she is studying. The wife has taken to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

Read full story
13 comments

Dad gags over teen son's underwear, tells him use bidet to improve his hygiene or he'll tell his friends, mom is no help

Apparently, one dad who temporarily took over laundry duty is appalled to see that his 14-year-old son has not been cleaning himself properly after using the toilet. He wonders if there could be something wrong with his son and took to a Reddit post to explain the seriousness of the situation.

Read full story
109 comments

Guy tells girlfriend he wants a prenup when they decide to marry; she says then just do it now or "don't waste my time"

One guy suggested to his girlfriend that they do a prenup when the time comes for them to get married because by then he will be making significantly more money. But he didn't expect the response that he got from her. He has taken to a Reddit post (that has since been deleted) to explain the situation.

Read full story
451 comments

Exhausted resident doctor sleeps the entire evening away when his girlfriend's family came to visit; gets criticized

Evidently, one young woman's family members do not understand how sleep deprivation works because they were annoyed that her boyfriend slept a whole day during their visit. But he is a resident doctor that had just completed an extended shift with very little sleep. He takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

Read full story
112 comments

Widow had brother remove late husband's mistress from his gravesite after his funeral, mistress calls her selfish

Different people may feel differently about who should be allowed to pay their last respects to someone who has passed away, particularly when it involves an affair partner. One widow has taken to a Reddit post to explain a situation such as this concerning her late husband's mistress showing up to his funeral services.

Read full story
342 comments

Husband upset that wife moved in pregnant sister without telling him; threatens "consequences and ramifications"

One woman has taken to a Reddit post (that has since been removed) to explain her situation regarding needing to help her sister who is pregnant and alone by taking her in, even though her husband is against it. It is a complicated situation that the sister brought on herself.

Read full story
32 comments

Mother fed up with in-law's "lackluster relationship" with her children but favoritism towards other kids in the family

Let's not pretend that sometimes grandparents have their favorites when it comes to their grandchildren. But, when that favoritism seems more malicious rather than simply relating to different children differently, then it may be time for parents to stand up and say something about it, according to Moms.com.

Read full story
31 comments

University of Pennsylvania professor allows students to use ChatGPT AI in the classroom: "Everybody is cheating"

Artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging in many facets of everyday life and will, no doubt, soon be used to replace an even more significant part of the way things are done, including academic and scientific work. ChatGPT is such a tool that operates as an AI-powered chatbot, which a Penn Univ. professor allows to be used in his classroom.

Read full story
2 comments

Woman accused of faking her disability so that she could bring her "pet" in a restaurant, told accuser to shut up

Evidently, a restaurant patron refused to believe that a woman had a disability, and told her she was faking just to take her dog with her everywhere, including inside the restaurant. The woman took to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

Read full story
169 comments

Burger King employee in viral TikTok video shows how Whopper burger patties are cooked; surprises many

Burger King's website states that they've been flame-grilling their meat since 1954, and reportedly they still do today. According to a viral TikToker who works at the restaurant chain, this is true.

Read full story
186 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy