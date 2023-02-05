Young woman "upset and overwhelmed" about having to constantly clean up behind her boyfriend’s messy family

A bunch of messy adults living in the same house is likely not to go very well, particularly when it comes to sharing household responsibilities. This is what one young woman is up against and has taken to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

In her post, the 20-year-old woman says she lives with her 21-year-old boyfriend in a 3-bedroom house that he rents. The first issue is his brother, sister, and their significant others live there as well. The second issue is she also indicates that his parents may as well live there, as much as they're over there.

She explains:

His parents live fairly close and they’re at the house all day everyday to babysit his older sister's kids while she works. So essentially, there’s about 10 or more people at this house quite often.

She states a third issue is her boyfriend and his sister are the only ones paying for rent and utilities. She does mention how she contributes to the household by helping out with the food (she doesn't say if that's buying or cooking it). She also says she is the one who cleans the house daily, as much as she can.

But there is a problem, which she explains, stating:

The problem is, his family is DISGUSTING. I’m talking, when the trash gets full, they pile more trash on top and eventually throw it on the floor. They throw dishes full of food and trash into the sink, they leave their leftovers out all around the house, and in general are just very messy, unhygienic people.

This is a sign of toxic roommates because they obviously are not concerned about boundaries and seem unwilling to compromise, according to Elite Daily. The poster says that her boyfriend is annoyed with his family's nasty habits as well but won't do anything about it and she gets "overwhelmed".

She explains further:

I get very overwhelmed in messy environments and these little kids are here everyday, so I try to clean as much as I can so that they have a clean place to play in and so that I don’t get overwhelmed by the mess.

This is all fine and good for the most part but it's usually all in vain, as she explains:

The only problem is, as soon as it’s clean, they run through like a tornado and dirty it all over again before I even know it. Nobody takes accountability for anything around here and it’s just chaos.

An article in Time discusses how sharing the responsibility for getting chores done can improve a couple's relationship. By that same token, the opposite is likely also true. This is something the poster admits.

She explains:

It’s starting to affect our relationship because I get upset and frustrated while my boyfriend really doesn’t. We’re moving soon so I’m trying to stay positive, but it’s really getting to me. The dishes are piled so high and there’s trash everywhere.

On top of this I’m having issues with my kidney so I can’t move as much as I usually can, I’m in a lot of pain and I don’t even leave our room because I know seeing the mess will overwhelm me.

She then poses a question regarding whether or not she is an a**hole for being frustrated with a bunch of adults who don’t clean up after themselves.