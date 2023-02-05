Exhausted resident doctor sleeps the entire evening away when his girlfriend's family came to visit; gets criticized

Evidently, one young woman's family members do not understand how sleep deprivation works because they were annoyed that her boyfriend slept a whole day during their visit. But he is a resident doctor that had just completed an extended shift with very little sleep. He takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

The 25-year-old Reddit poster explains that his 23-year-old girlfriend's family is angry with him for not waking up and visiting with them when they were at his home. He apparently feels like he was justified due to having been sleep deprived at the time.

He states:

I am currently a resident. My specialty is a particularly demanding one. I have 24-hour shifts every other day, and I get to go on 72-hour shifts at the hospital with only a few hours of sleep 4 times a month.

This is why he was so sleepy and not really able to just get up and shake it off. Research shows that it can take up to four days to catch up on sleep due to deprivation, according to the Sleep Foundation.

He further explains that he and his girlfriend have been together for two years and her parents and 29-year-old brother live in a different city but decided to come and visit them for a few days. This issue is they came to visit when he was scheduled for one of those 72-hour shifts.

He explains:

My girlfriend had told me that beforehand. She obviously knows my schedule. I offered to help her before her parents got here, I only managed to get a few items, gifts, etc. Later she told me to carry on with my routine and said she'd handle the hosting duties.

I had one of those 72-hour nightmare shifts, we had countless admissions, I was forced into about 30 arguments with the nursing staff and only got to sleep very occasionally. It is safe to say I was almost a zombie by the time I got home.

He goes on to explain that after his 72-hour (3-day) shift, he had completely forgotten that his girlfriend's parents and brother were going to be there later that day.

He tells what happened next, stating:

After I got home, took a shower and told my girlfriend I was going to sleep a little bit. I set an alarm to get up and help my GF in the kitchen, watch a movie or something. I slept through the whole day and got up around 10PM. When I went downstairs, I saw my GFs parents and her brother. They had a very unimpressed look.

This is when he got criticized. He says that his girlfriend's mother told him that he was "extremely disrespectful" for not being awake to welcome them on their first visit to their home, and her dad and brother agreed.

Evidently, he slept through the alarm he had set. His girlfriend spoke up and said that she didn't wake him because she knew he had to go back to the hospital in a few hours and needed his sleep. But he says that didn't make a difference to her family. They were still annoyed at him.

Here is what he said happened next:

Her brother later told me (privately) that I was neglecting my girlfriend and being selfish in this relationship. He said his sister deserved much better than someone who wouldn't even acknowledge her family.

He then poses a question regarding whether he is a jerk because he says that he feels bad about the situation, even though he needed to sleep, it was just the first day of their visit, and it was his girlfriend who had them come when he was on the extended work schedule.

What are your thoughts?

