Widow had brother remove late husband's mistress from his gravesite after his funeral, mistress calls her selfish

Different people may feel differently about who should be allowed to pay their last respects to someone who has passed away, particularly when it involves an affair partner. One widow has taken to a Reddit post to explain a situation such as this concerning her late husband's mistress showing up to his funeral services.

In her post, the widow explains that her husband was halfway across the country on what he told her was a business trip when he died in a car accident. It turns out that he wasn't on a business trip at all.

She explains the situation, stating:

Three weeks ago my husband died in a car accident halfway across the country. He said he was going to a work trip but we later found out that all of that was just another one of his lies and he was actually on a cheating trip. Something he'd seemingly been doing for at least the past 5 years.

She continues by implying that the week had not been fun for herself and her three children, ages 7 (female), 14 (male), and 19 (male). And she mentions that she and her oldest only knew about the affair and decided to keep it that way.

An issue that remained was with the woman her husband was having an affair with because evidently, she contacted the widow, who says:

. . . his [affair] partner . . . wanted to be involved. I told her that wouldn't be possible and she should respect our privacy. Even putting my feelings aside . . . though he's trying to be strong for his younger siblings, my eldest is battling with his anger and grief. Having her there would only cause problems.

According to the Center for Growth, when someone loses an affair partner to death, it can be an alienating experience for them. No doubt, this is what the mistress was feeling when she expressed a desire to attend the man's funeral services, but his wife evidently told her 'no'.

But states:

Regardless, she was there when we arrived at the graveyard standing some distance away but she was still close enough to everyone to just make her stand out as if she wants to be seen. I told my brother and he removed her without causing too much of a scene.

Understandably, she didn't want that mistress at the gravesite any more than she had wanted her at the funeral. But she says in her post that she received a text from the mistress later, calling her selfish and accusing her of robbing her of the chance to say a proper goodbye.

Surprisingly, this must have made the widow feel somewhat guilty. She indicates this in her post, stating:

I've found myself justifying my actions to myself repeatedly since receiving that text. I still believe I did what was right and put my kids first. She had no business there and her presence would only cause drama. She could always go to his grave whenever she wants to say goodbye.

She then poses a question regarding whether or not she was an a**hole for not allowing the mistress to say her goodbyes.

