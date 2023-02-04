Husband upset that wife moved in pregnant sister without telling him; threatens "consequences and ramifications"

One woman has taken to a Reddit post (that has since been removed) to explain her situation regarding needing to help her sister who is pregnant and alone by taking her in, even though her husband is against it. It is a complicated situation that the sister brought on herself.

**This article is based on information sourced from social media and psychology websites, cited within the story**

Wanting to help out siblings is natural for most people, no doubt, even when they have made poor choices. But a person's relationship with siblings could have a negative effect on that person's marriage, particularly when a situation is at odds with the spouse's wishes (source).

This is the case with the Reddit poster who explains that she (27 years old) is her 22-year-old sister's only family member. Their parents were killed in a car accident when they were children and they ended up in foster care but were thankfully never separated. They did get adopted by what she describes as an "amazing couple" who raised them well.

She says in her post that her sister has been in therapy since her teens but still has a lot of struggles that she's working on, but got engaged to her boyfriend of three years. She says she was so happy that her sister finally had some stability in her life.

She states:

My sister found out she is pregnant about 2 months ago. They postponed their wedding to next year so that they can focus on the baby. Despite my own views on having kids (both my husband and I are childfree) I am overjoyed for my sister.

But this is where it gets messy. She further explains the situation, stating:

But 2 weeks ago she called me in hysterics. Apparently, she strayed in her relationship and while doing prenatal DNA screening, a discrepancy came up with a result. A result came back showing 2 recessive genes, but her fiance didn't have that recessive gene. Obviously, she had to come clean to her fiance at that point and he broke up with her and kicked her out of their apartment.

Then she says she immediately told her sister to come and move in without even talking to her husband (37 years old) about it.

She says:

I know I probably should have talked to him first, but I didn't and I accept blame for that. But I'm the only family she has and I'm not going to abandon her.

Evidently, it was a no-brainer decision on her part because she says she wasn't going to just abandon her sister and she tried explaining that to her husband. But she says that he was not supportive like she hoped he would be.

According to experts in psychotherapy, it can be detrimental to a marriage if one spouse makes major decisions that affect the household without consulting with the other spouse. So, naturally, she says that her husband was angry.

She explains what happened next, stating:

He was p*ssed that I didn't talk to him first, which I understand. But he was also p*ssed that I am bringing a pregnant adult into our house when we are both childfree. I tried to assure him that we can figure something out for my sister before the baby comes, but he literally scoffed at me and told me there's no way my sister is going to be leaving before the baby comes.

This is where the husband's threats come into play. She states:

He said he doesn't want a baby in the house and if it gets to that point, then he's going to have to make some very difficult decisions that he doesn't want to make. The way he said it basically sounded like a threat and I kind of snapped at him for it.
I told him that I am the only family that my sister has left and I refuse to abandon her in a time of need. He said that she brought this situation on herself through her own poor choices and now I'm expecting him to help pick up the pieces.

To no avail, she says she tried telling her husband that he wouldn't have to do anything to help and that she would do it all. But he told her that would be impossible and he would be having to pick up the slack. He then told her he understands wanting to help her sister but she needed to understand the consequences and ramifications of doing so.

She then poses a question regarding whether she is wrong or right in this situation. Although, it appears that she may need to choose between her sister and her husband.

--------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

