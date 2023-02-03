Lawsuit brought against Kroger by workers who say the company stole from their paychecks: "This is wage theft."

Kroger employees have UFCW union representation in seeking damages compensation on the grounds of wage theft. In a new lawsuit, some Kroger workers accuse the grocery chain of garnishing their paychecks and not paying them for overtime, according to a news report.

**This article is based on information sourced from accredited news websites, cited within the story**

United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 400 has filed a class-action lawsuit against The Kroger Company on behalf of thousands of Kroger workers, claiming garnished paychecks and unpaid wages. Allegations are that Kroger-owned stores in Virginia and West Virginia have committed wage theft since the new payroll system, MyTime, was implemented.

Union President, Mark Federici, stated:

This is wage theft, plain and simple. When you work for an employer, you should be compensated completely and correctly for every minute you work, and if you aren't, then your employer is stealing from you.

Over 1,000 Kroger workers have reported payroll discrepancies. For example, two of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit said they each went a month without receiving a paycheck. Another reported that an insurance co-payment was taken out of her paychecks twice for almost two months (source).

The attorney for the case stated:

As our case will show, Kroger has engaged in a persistent pattern of wage theft through its failure to correct ongoing and systemic payroll problems resulting from its new ‘MyTime’ software.

He also stated:

The company’s failure to correct these problems is in clear violation of federal and state law, and we intend to seek every remedy available on behalf of these workers

--------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account.

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor.

If you enjoy my writing, feel free to Buy Me A Coffee. I'd appreciate that!