Netflix may soon charge a fee to account holders for sharing passwords

If you have a Netflix account and share your password with people outside of your household, you may want to rethink that decision. Netflix is finally cracking down on allowing people to do it amid falling profits, partially due to losing potential money from people "freeloading" by using shared passwords, according to a news report.

If you share an account password with more than one household, Netflix will start charging a sub-account fee if you do so. Yes, that is correct. The days of several households using the same Netflix password to use the service are coming to an end.

Netflix started testing ways to monetize account sharing last year after recording its deepest subscriber losses in a decade. Now, after being relatively lax in limiting password sharing over the years, the company has decided to disallow it.

Every extra member sub-account would cost between $3.50 and $4.00 in the U.S., and slightly more outside of the U.S. The Netflix account-sharing fees will be rolled out across all of the company's markets by the end of March and will take a couple of quarters to roll out globally. Netflix announced last week that it would start charging its subscribers globally before the end of the year.

The Netflix help center explains how they will enforce the new policy. They will detect account households by the IP addresses and IDs of devices logged into the same Netflix account, as well as account activity from those devices.

