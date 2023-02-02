Dad is against his 6-year-old daughter entering beauty pageants, his ex-fiancée tells him he has no say so in the matter

Evidently, one 23-year-old man adamantly does not want his little girl who is 6 years old to be a contestant in beauty pageants. But his 23-year-old ex-fiancée is insistent on doing it anyway. He explained the situation in a Reddit post.

Child beauty pageants have been around for decades. But according to psychological research, beauty contests featuring children are often more about the parents than about the children. Studies show that oftentimes, parents seek to have success vicariously through their kids they put in beauty pageants. Another concern is the objectification and exploitation of little girls who participate in beauty pageants.

This no doubt was a concern for the father who refused to be ok with his daughter being in beauty pageants. In his Reddit post, he says that he and his ex have joint custody of their 6-year-old daughter. He says that they once lived together and were engaged but the relationship didn't work out.

He explains further, stating:

Now we have joint legal custody, and I pay quite a bit in child support because of our earning disparities. I bought the townhouse they live in, bought my ex a car, and pay $$ every month to support my daughter.

I travel a lot for my career and admittedly I’m not always “present”. But I always take time to call or video chat with my daughter 3-5 times a week. I never miss a birthday or holidays.

He goes on to explain that his ex makes most of the decisions regarding his daughter and that one of those decisions has been to enter the little girl in child beauty pageants. He says that she is "obsessed" with doing this.

He states:

Our daughter does gymnastics and she’s quite talented but I do not want her entering pageants. Maybe when she’s a teen but not as a 6 year old. It’s weird and I hate the idea.

He says he found out about it because his daughter told him over the phone that her mother was entering her in a beauty pageant.

He says:

I was livid and spoke to her after, telling her in no way was I going to let that happen.

This is where it gets complicated because he says that his ex told him that it was not his decision to make and to butt out because the little girl wants to do it. But could it be that it's what the mother wants to do even more than the daughter?

At any rate, the dad says that he feels like he should at least have SOME say in the decision because he will inevitably be the one paying the money for it. He then poses a question regarding whether he is wrong in his stance on the situation.

What are your thoughts?

