21-year-old woman who took custody of her 15-year-old sister got a death threat from a resentful family member

One Gen Z young woman has adopted her half-sister, and the girl's maternal family members are against her being the girl's guardian. One even threatened to kill her because of it. She explains the situation on TikTok.

It is hardly unusual for an older sibling to adopt a younger sibling. But to do so legally, the older sibling must file a petition in court to become a legal guardian, according to FindLaw. This is exactly what one young woman (Hunter) did to get custody of her little sister (Gracie).

The situation was that Hunter's and Gracie's biological father passed away in 2015 and sometime after that Gracie's mom passed away as well in 2021, which left her orphaned. This is when Hunter went to check on Gracie and decided to file for guardianship (source).

In a TikTok video, Hunter sarcastically posts about one of Gracie's family members threatening to kill her when she filed for guardianship of Gracie.

In another video, Hunter says that the decision to apply for guardianship of her sister was not an easy one. But she just wanted to be sure she was doing what was best for Gracie. When an aunt did not prove to be a fit guardian for Gracie, she was in danger of being sent to foster care (source).

Hunter also says that Gracie's maternal family members hated her for wanting to take Gracie away and made awful comments. One resentful aunt told Hunter that Gracie will end her own life and it will be her fault.

She explains the situation on TikTok:

In another TikTok video, Hunter and Gracie explain how they've adjusted to each other, as Gracie did not want to come live with Hunter at first.

Hunter has several videos in her TikTok profile about her life with Gracie, and unfortunately, she gets some negative comments from people. One video in particular that addresses negative comments shows just how happy they are together and how she's so grateful and glad that she adopted her sister.

And that's what it's all about.

