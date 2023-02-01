Wife upset that husband's grandmother says her 13-month-old is lazy because he crawls more than he walks

Amarie M.

Evidently, one grandmother does not feel like her grandson is learning to walk soon enough and criticizes him for it, calling him "lazy". The baby's mother does not like it and has taken to a Reddit post to vent her frustration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WtS9B_0kY7W0AM00
Photo byPixabay

**This article is based on information sourced from social media and medical websites, cited within the story**

One of the many joys of being a new parent is experiencing the baby's accomplishments and milestones, and one of the most enjoyable is no doubt watching the baby learn to walk. According to the CDC, toddlers should be walking by 18 months old, and if they aren't walking well by age 2, see the pediatrician (source).

So, per medical experts, the Reddit poster's baby, who is just over a year old and not walking steadily by himself, is doing just fine. She explains in her post.

Our 13-month-old son is still learning to walk. He was doing really well, but fell pretty good one time and it ruined his confidence. We’ve been working with him everyday and he’s getting much better, but every time he crawls somewhere instead of walks, she calls him lazy. I hate it. He’s not lazy, he’s a baby.

It is obvious that she is not happy with her husband's grandmother's belittling her baby. But it is good that she understands that her baby is behaving normally for his age.

--------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

# family relationships# grandmother# grand child# toddlers# baby learning to walk

Comments / 98

Published by

Social Media, Money, Relationships, Business, and History.

Louisville, KY
29K followers

