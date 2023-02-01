Woman wants to postpone wedding until fiance gets braces off so photos will look better, fiance says call wedding off

One young woman apparently does not understand why her fiance is so upset with her for not wanting to marry him with braces on his teeth. She takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

Photos are a big part of a couple's wedding celebration because they capture memorable moments and document the spirit of the wedding day forever. So, naturally, the couple will want their wedding photos to be as nice-looking as possible.

But one 25-year-old bride-to-be may have taken it too far by wanting to put her wedding off until her fiance is out of his braces. She thinks that his braces will make the wedding photos unattractive.

She explains in her post:

My fiance has braces. . . . The issue is that our wedding was supposed to be coming up soon, but now I plan to postpone till my fiance gets rid of his braces. I have nothing against him wearing braces. I even encouraged him to get them to finally fix his bad teeth, but did you ever saw of a groom wearing braces at his wedding photos? I don't think so.

She further explains that he didn't get braces when he was younger because he thought that other people would make fun of him. He finally decided to go ahead and get the braces that he's been needing for years.

She states that his dentist said that his crooked teeth needed to be fixed before replacing his extracted teeth. The recommendation of orthodontists is to undergo orthodontic treatment before getting implants rather than after because the person's bite will change.

Evidently, in her mind, she didn't think it was a big deal to want to postpone the wedding until her fiance's braces were off because she says that she thought that he would understand.

She also stated:

. . . he got mad at me and accused me of being ashamed [of] him. That's obviously not true, I just want our wedding photos to be as esthetically pleasing as possible and that's why I want to postpone our wedding till his braces come off.

I also told him he could've avoided all this if he got invisible braces, but he said these were much more expensive and wanted to save money specifically for our wedding and honey moon and didn't think his fiancee would be so shallow to care about it.

This is where she got something that she obviously didn't expect. She says her fiance says if they postpone the wedding that they may as well just call it off altogether. To which she says he's being "incredibly unfair".

She also considers that maybe she should not have insisted that they postpone the wedding because he has braces. Then she poses a question regarding whether she was wrong.

What are your thoughts?

