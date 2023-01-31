Viral TikTok shows woman who discovered she accidentally married her cousin while searching family tree for a baby name

Evidently, one married couple has turned out to be literally "kissing cousins," after finding out that they are third cousins on FamilySearch.com, while looking for a name for their baby on the way. The wife explains the details in a viral TikTok video.

According to World Population Review, it is estimated that 0.2% of U.S. marriages are people married to their second cousins or closer (consanguinity). This equates to approximately 250,000 people in cousin-to-cousin married relationships in America (source).

One couple just happened upon the information showing them that they are actually third cousins when looking around on a family tree search site for someone in the family hierarchy to name their baby after. The revelation came when they began to compare names on both of their family trees and noticed that their grandparents are first cousins. It is funny that at first, the wife thought that her husband was logged into her account, but that was not the case.

The woman confesses to marrying her cousin without knowing it, in a TikTok video that has gone viral with over 1.3 million views.

Just to confirm, they each called a grandparent to see if they knew each other and that's when the truth came out. Someone in the comments questioned how could their parents and grandparents not know this before they were married. Turns out that their families had not met yet because they got married at the courthouse with no big family gathering.

Well, it really is a small world after all, and no doubt, this could happen to anyone. Perhaps it is a good idea to maybe ask some in-depth questions about a person before tying the not.

