Viral TikTok shows woman who discovered she accidentally married her cousin while searching family tree for a baby name

Amarie M.

Evidently, one married couple has turned out to be literally "kissing cousins," after finding out that they are third cousins on FamilySearch.com, while looking for a name for their baby on the way. The wife explains the details in a viral TikTok video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WWWN9_0kXeJcS900
Photo byRendy NovantinoonUnsplash

**This article is based on information sourced from social media and informational websites, cited within the story**

According to World Population Review, it is estimated that 0.2% of U.S. marriages are people married to their second cousins or closer (consanguinity). This equates to approximately 250,000 people in cousin-to-cousin married relationships in America (source).

One couple just happened upon the information showing them that they are actually third cousins when looking around on a family tree search site for someone in the family hierarchy to name their baby after. The revelation came when they began to compare names on both of their family trees and noticed that their grandparents are first cousins. It is funny that at first, the wife thought that her husband was logged into her account, but that was not the case.

The woman confesses to marrying her cousin without knowing it, in a TikTok video that has gone viral with over 1.3 million views.

@beingmarcellahill Funny story... I accidentally married my cousin. We had no idea our Grandma and Grandpa were 1st cousins. Oops. #funnystory #marcellahill #wakeherup #marriage #marriedlife #awakening #momsoftiktok #grandmasoftiktok ♬ original sound - Marcella Hill

Just to confirm, they each called a grandparent to see if they knew each other and that's when the truth came out. Someone in the comments questioned how could their parents and grandparents not know this before they were married. Turns out that their families had not met yet because they got married at the courthouse with no big family gathering.

Well, it really is a small world after all, and no doubt, this could happen to anyone. Perhaps it is a good idea to maybe ask some in-depth questions about a person before tying the not.

--------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account.

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor.

If you enjoy my writing, feel free to Buy Me A Coffee. I'd appreciate that!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# family relationships# marriage# consanguinity# cousin marriage# inbreeding

Comments / 83

Published by

Social Media, Money, Relationships, Business, and History.

Louisville, KY
29K followers

More from Amarie M.

Man angry because wife slams him for making his stepdaughter clean up after him like a servant; wife says "grow up"

One woman's husband clearly does not understand that his stepdaughter is not his personal servant, as he constantly wants her to go behind him to clean up his mess, particularly when she is studying. The wife has taken to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

Read full story
2 comments

Dad gags over teen son's underwear, tells him use bidet to improve his hygiene or he'll tell his friends, mom is no help

Apparently, one dad who temporarily took over laundry duty is appalled to see that his 14-year-old son has not been cleaning himself properly after using the toilet. He wonders if there could be something wrong with his son and took to a Reddit post to explain the seriousness of the situation.

Read full story
62 comments

Guy tells girlfriend he wants a prenup when they decide to marry; she says then just do it now or "don't waste my time"

One guy suggested to his girlfriend that they do a prenup when the time comes for them to get married because by then he will be making significantly more money. But he didn't expect the response that he got from her. He has taken to a Reddit post (that has since been deleted) to explain the situation.

Read full story
330 comments

Young woman "upset and overwhelmed" about having to constantly clean up behind her boyfriend’s messy family

A bunch of messy adults living in the same house is likely not to go very well, particularly when it comes to sharing household responsibilities. This is what one young woman is up against and has taken to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

Read full story
183 comments

Exhausted resident doctor sleeps the entire evening away when his girlfriend's family came to visit; gets criticized

Evidently, one young woman's family members do not understand how sleep deprivation works because they were annoyed that her boyfriend slept a whole day during their visit. But he is a resident doctor that had just completed an extended shift with very little sleep. He takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

Read full story
84 comments

Widow had brother remove late husband's mistress from his gravesite after his funeral, mistress calls her selfish

Different people may feel differently about who should be allowed to pay their last respects to someone who has passed away, particularly when it involves an affair partner. One widow has taken to a Reddit post to explain a situation such as this concerning her late husband's mistress showing up to his funeral services.

Read full story
310 comments

Husband upset that wife moved in pregnant sister without telling him; threatens "consequences and ramifications"

One woman has taken to a Reddit post (that has since been removed) to explain her situation regarding needing to help her sister who is pregnant and alone by taking her in, even though her husband is against it. It is a complicated situation that the sister brought on herself.

Read full story
29 comments

Mother fed up with in-law's "lackluster relationship" with her children but favoritism towards other kids in the family

Let's not pretend that sometimes grandparents have their favorites when it comes to their grandchildren. But, when that favoritism seems more malicious rather than simply relating to different children differently, then it may be time for parents to stand up and say something about it, according to Moms.com.

Read full story
28 comments

University of Pennsylvania professor allows students to use ChatGPT AI in the classroom: "Everybody is cheating"

Artificial intelligence (AI) is emerging in many facets of everyday life and will, no doubt, soon be used to replace an even more significant part of the way things are done, including academic and scientific work. ChatGPT is such a tool that operates as an AI-powered chatbot, which a Penn Univ. professor allows to be used in his classroom.

Read full story
2 comments

Woman accused of faking her disability so that she could bring her "pet" in a restaurant, told accuser to shut up

Evidently, a restaurant patron refused to believe that a woman had a disability, and told her she was faking just to take her dog with her everywhere, including inside the restaurant. The woman took to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

Read full story
155 comments

Burger King employee in viral TikTok video shows how Whopper burger patties are cooked; surprises many

Burger King's website states that they've been flame-grilling their meat since 1954, and reportedly they still do today. According to a viral TikToker who works at the restaurant chain, this is true.

Read full story
182 comments

Mother tells 11-year-old daughter that she's too old to get on her lap and cuddle, hurts daughter's feelings

Kids as toddlers like to cuddle with their parents as a way to feel safe and loved. But older children want to feel these same feelings of closeness with their parents as well (source). Not all parents though may feel that this is appropriate for children over a certain age. One mother takes to a Reddit post to explain her situation.

Read full story
110 comments
Virginia State

Lawsuit brought against Kroger by workers who say the company stole from their paychecks: "This is wage theft."

Kroger employees have UFCW union representation in seeking damages compensation on the grounds of wage theft. In a new lawsuit, some Kroger workers accuse the grocery chain of garnishing their paychecks and not paying them for overtime, according to a news report.

Read full story
6 comments

Mother called a derogatory name for allowing son to operate self-checkout, annoys another woman because he was too slow

Apparently, one woman did not appreciate that the mother in front of her at the self-checkout allowed her 7-year-old son to operate the machine for her. The mother fails to see what's the big deal and has taken to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

Read full story
396 comments

Netflix may soon charge a fee to account holders for sharing passwords

If you have a Netflix account and share your password with people outside of your household, you may want to rethink that decision. Netflix is finally cracking down on allowing people to do it amid falling profits, partially due to losing potential money from people "freeloading" by using shared passwords, according to a news report.

Read full story
3 comments

Dad is against his 6-year-old daughter entering beauty pageants, his ex-fiancée tells him he has no say so in the matter

Evidently, one 23-year-old man adamantly does not want his little girl who is 6 years old to be a contestant in beauty pageants. But his 23-year-old ex-fiancée is insistent on doing it anyway. He explained the situation in a Reddit post.

Read full story
50 comments

21-year-old woman who took custody of her 15-year-old sister got a death threat from a resentful family member

One Gen Z young woman has adopted her half-sister, and the girl's maternal family members are against her being the girl's guardian. One even threatened to kill her because of it. She explains the situation on TikTok.

Read full story
162 comments

Wife upset that husband's grandmother says her 13-month-old is lazy because he crawls more than he walks

Evidently, one grandmother does not feel like her grandson is learning to walk soon enough and criticizes him for it, calling him "lazy". The baby's mother does not like it and has taken to a Reddit post to vent her frustration.

Read full story
98 comments

Woman wants to postpone wedding until fiance gets braces off so photos will look better, fiance says call wedding off

One young woman apparently does not understand why her fiance is so upset with her for not wanting to marry him with braces on his teeth. She takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

Read full story
49 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy