Mother of newborn uncomfortable with mother-in-law and husband's friend "hogging" her baby when they come to visit

A new mother apparently doesn't like it when her in-laws visit and her husband's mom holds her baby for too long of a time. She takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

Oftentimes when people see newborns they want to touch them or maybe even hold, kiss, or cuddle them. But not every parent is comfortable with people doing this to their baby, which may be for the best in order to keep the baby safer from sicknesses and mishaps, according to Very Well Family.

This is partially what concerns the mother in the post who is a full-time mom of a 4-week-old. She expresses discomfort with people "hogging" her baby when they visit her and her husband in their home. She is particularly annoyed with her mother-in-law doing it.

She explains:

When my husband's parents visit my [mother-in-law] will ask to hold my baby as soon as they're inside. She will then hold my baby for the entire visit, easily for over two hours. She doesn't offer her back to me or my husband unless my baby won't stop crying and her comforting doesn't work.

When she holds her it's obvious she has no intention of wanting to give up holding her and it feels like she acts like it's her baby and I find it uncomfortable watching from a distance for so long.

She goes on to explain that so she wouldn't have to watch her mother-in-law hold her baby for a long time without giving her back, she made up an excuse about having sleep deprivation and needing a nap, the last time they came over. This no doubt implied that she would be taking the baby into the bedroom with her because she was feeding the baby exclusively by breastfeeding.

And it's not only the mother-in-law that has done this to her. She mentions that her husband had some friends over one day and one of them did the same thing.

She said:

. . . one of them [was] super excited to be holding the baby the entire time! His friend is very nice but I don't know her very well. I told him that in general it makes me a bit uncomfortable seeing someone holding our baby continually for so long and he thought I was being silly. I too have felt that maybe what I'm feeling is not normal which is why I haven't brought it up before.

One commenter to her post stated:

Just walk up to them and take the baby back? This is what i always did. You don't need to ask, in fact it's easier if you just take them. I've never had anyone fight me for my own baby when i held out my arms for them.

At end of her post, she said that she would appreciate any advice from others on how she can deal with her mother-in-law. She says she doesn't know a good way to confront her productively because her mother-in-law previously has not been very nice to her. She then says that she's not close to her mother-in-law and she's scared to ask for her baby back from her.

What are your thoughts?

