Dad refuses to let pregnant daughter and unemployed boyfriend move in with him and stepmom, ex-wife slams him for it

It is a fact that from time to time, adult children may ask their parents if they could come back and live at home for a while until they get on their feet, until they finish college, or maybe for other reasons. One dad explains how his 23-year-old daughter made the request and why he told her no.

In his post, he explains that his daughter and his wife (not her mom) went to get her a birth control implant, and he says she was happy with it for a few years. But he says that changed when she met a guy who lived in a different state.

He explains:

Fast forward about a year and she meets a guy (he's 28) online and "falls in love". He lives in another state. She quickly started talking about how they both want to get married and both want kids.

This is where the dad started to think something was suspicious about his daughter's behavior. He states:

About 3 months before her trip to meet him in person she told me she had gotten her implant out and switched to the pill because she didn't like the implant anymore. This kind of raised my eyebrow. She had always talked about loving the implant because she no longer had periods.

He then says he had a talk with his daughter about the importance of remaining consistent when on the pill and that she needs to take it as prescribed every day. This offers protection from pregnancy all day, every day. He says he even discussed other birth control options but says she wanted to stick with the pill.

He even reminded her about the responsibility of being a parent, as he explains:

I also went over the cost of children and the amount of work and responsibility babies are with her.

He adds that his concern stems in part because her own mother stopped taking her birth control pills to intentionally get pregnant so that he would marry her. He told her that it worked but also pointed out how they're now divorced.

And since he now has a 10-year-old and an 8-year-old with his current wife, he also told her:

I love my kids and raising them, but I [have] no interest in raising [grandchildren]. I am enjoying retirement.

This is where it gets hairy. He explains that his daughter goes on her trip to spend time with her new boyfriend and ends up getting pregnant by him. To compound the situation, not only does this guy live in another state, but he's financially unstable.

To make matters worse, he says that she wants to come home and bring the boyfriend with her, stating:

She called last night and asked if she and her [boyfriend] could come live with me so he could move here and find a job, and they would save up money and be out before the baby is born.

Besides any obvious issues with this request, the dad says that the boyfriend has no significant work history or education and is morbidly obese. He also has a lot of obesity-related health problems and is currently on disability.

Here's what he says happened next:

I said no. My daughter has a history of not following through on her commitments and I know that she won't actually move out before she has the baby, and probably not for a long while after.

She has trouble taking responsibility for herself and I am guessing we will be the ones dealing with the baby mostly.

We currently have a cat she adopted and then didn't want because she wouldn't clean its box so it went to the bathroom everywhere.

On top of that, I don't want this man that I don't know and she barely knows in my home with my small children.

It is certainly understandable that this dad would not want a strange man in the house with little kids and his wife, for that matter. But he did say that he told his daughter that he would be willing to pay their deposit and first month's rent and says they are flying back to town to find a place together.

He explains how he let her know that would be it, and if they wanted to play house he wasn't going to foot the bills for it, so don't expect him to pay when they can't.

He says that his daughter is mad at him. And his ex-wife is slamming him for not supporting her, even though she says that she doesn't have room in her own house to let them stay with her. He then poses a question regarding whether or not he is wrong.

