Ford recalls 462,000 vehicles worldwide due to rear-view camera malfunction

If you drive a Ford Explorer or Lincoln SUV, take note. Ford has initiated a worldwide recall (382,759 in the U.S.) on three of its vehicle models (source).

According to the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA), Ford has recalled 382,759 of its vehicles in the United States (462,000 globally), due to a rear camera system problem that has been a factor in at least 17 minor accidents, so far (source).

A faulty processing module in the rear camera system of the affected vehicles results in the video monitor failing to sync with the camera, resulting in no video output of the rear-view camera image. When the vehicle is in reverse, the driver will sometimes see a blue image instead of the video feed (source).

Ford Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, and Lincoln Corsair models are included in the recall. This only applies to 360-degree cameras and not rear-view-only cameras (source).

Recalled year and model of affected vehicles

Ford Explorer (2020-2023)

Lincoln Aviator (2020-2023)

Lincoln Corsair (2020-2022)

How Ford is rectifying the situation

Ford will contact dealerships to notify them of the recall on Jan. 31, 2023. And vehicle owners will be officially notified by mail sometime between Feb. 20 and Feb. 24.

If you own one of the recalled vehicles, you can take your vehicle to any Ford dealership. Your vehicle will be given a software update to correct the defective processor free of charge.

It is important to note that the current recall replaces a 2021 recall and any vehicles updated under the old recall will need the new update.

