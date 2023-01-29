Migrants are frustrated again. This time the issue is with a new border control mobile app: 'It's a failure for us'

Previous reports covered news of migrants venting frustration at being stranded at the Mexican-U.S. border in Texas. This could have been at least partially remedied with the Biden Administration's new Customs and Border Protection (CBP) mobile app for asylum-seekers. But evidently, the app has been plagued with technical difficulties, resulting in frustrated migrants from attempting to use the app (source).

Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY

**This article is based on information sourced from news and government websites, cited within the story**

According to a news report, migrants waiting at the southern U.S. border have become frustrated because a new mobile app purposed to help schedule asylum appointments is not working properly. Some are venting about the app with its error messages, login issues, and system crashes, among other issues.

Additionally, the app presents a language barrier to some because it only offers English and Spanish applications. This is not useful to Haitian migrants who may speak only French, for example (source).

One migrant who has been trying unsuccessfully to book appointments for his family said:

We're going to continue trying, but it's a failure for us. There's no hope.

What the app is supposed to do is serve as a portal for CBP services to take appointments for asylum seekers as a workaround to Title 42, an immigration order put in place by former president Trump. Title 42 is a border health policy that was purposed to refuse asylum seekers at the US border under the claim of public health concerns (source).

The director of a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico said that only two people out of about 1,000 at his location have been able to get an appointment so far.

--------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account.

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor.

If you enjoy my writing, feel free to Buy Me A Coffee. I'd appreciate that!