Wife says her husband’s grandmother won’t feed her baby over 3 oz. per doctor's orders, saying the baby will be “fat”

Apparently, a mother with a baby who is significantly underweight is upset that her husband's grandmother refuses to feed the baby more than 3 oz. of formula at a time, even though it has been prescribed by the pediatrician. The grandmother thinks the baby will get too fat. The mother has taken to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

It is a fact that a normal-weight newborn usually should have 2 to 3 ounces of breast milk or formula at a time, and they take this much every two to three hours. A 1-month-old baby may take 3 to 4 ounces every two to four hours (source).

The Reddit poster explains that her 3-month-old baby girl is underweight in the 20th percentile but is slowly gaining more weight. She has been advised by the baby's doctor to breastfeed her and then offer her bottles to encourage more nutritional intake.

Despite the doctor's orders, she says that her husband's grandmother will not follow the prescribed protocol for feeding her baby. She states:

When I have to strictly bottle feed (daycare, etc)., I make 4oz bottles. Since she’s been struggling to finish sometimes, I will do 3 oz then give her more so I’m not wasting breast milk or formula.

My husband’s grandma keeps not offering her another oz when feeding her saying she will get “milk fat”. When I made the comment that she finally took in 26 oz in a day (as recommended by her doctor), she made another comment about her getting fat.

According to medical research, underweight infants are more likely to develop health complications or even die compared to normal-weight babies. So, naturally, this mother is concerned and wants to do what the doctor recommends.

She states:

My sweet girl needs to gain weight and honestly these comments are SUPER irritating. Not to mention the fact my baby may want 4oz sometimes and if she’s feeding her she’s probably not getting it.

No doubt, the thought of her husband's grandmother having the baby and not feeding her more if she's still hungry, because she has decided that to do so will make the child fat, is concerning.

What are your thoughts?

What would you do?

