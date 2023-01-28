Aunt refuses to give grown live-in niece the dog's room, angers her niece and sister: "It's just a dog."

Evidently, one woman and her husband are standing firm on not allowing their adult niece, who's moved in, to push their dog out of his room so that she can take it over. The aunt takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

Photo by Aaron Posuniak from Pexels

**This article is based on information sourced from social media and psychology websites, cited within the story**

According to a U.S. Census Bureau study, it is not unusual for adult children between 18-24 to live with their parents. But in the case of the Reddit poster, the adult child is her niece who is demanding, to say the least. She explains the situation, stating:

For the past month my 24-year-old niece has been living with us. I'll call her Princess because that's what her parents call her most of the time. She is a medical researcher . . . and took up a position near where we live, and my sister convinced me to let her stay so she can save money. I was apprehensive because I know this girl has been coddled and babied since she was little.

She goes on to state that they live in a 4-bedroom house. But the bedrooms are all occupied. One bedroom is her's and her husband's. The other three are taken by their 16-year-old son, 21-year-old daughter, and their 4-year-old dog Freddie, a Rottweiler.

She also explains that she told her sister and her niece that the only other available place to sleep is the living room sofa, stating:

I told [my] sister that Princess would have to sleep on the sofa in the living room which she seemed OK with, but when she arrived both mother and daughter set about trying to convince me to clear out the dog's room and let her sleep in it. Princess even said it would be OK to make him sleep outside because: ''It's just a dog''.

This did not sit well with the aunt, no doubt because she considers Freddie a part of her family, just like 85 percent of dog owners, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association. She says she would never allow Freddie to sleep outside.

Here's what she said happened next:

I told Princess that this is where she'd sleep, take it or leave it, and she was and still is really sulky about it, sulking about how we think a dog is more important than her.

This, unfortunately, was just the beginning of the problems she had to deal with regarding her niece staying in their home. She says:

She goes out clubbing and partying a lot and makes no effort to keep the noise down when she comes home in the early hours of the morning. Since she's arrived the living room smells of weed and that smell definitely wasn't there before she came.

She further states that her niece doesn't even bother to take off her high heels when she comes in late stomping around on their wooden floor, waking them all up.

She also adds:

She's also rude to my kids. My daughter got engaged and we were all delighted, but Princess was lovely enough to say that if her BF had gotten her a ''cheap'' ring like that she wouldn't even get out of bed for the wedding. [My] daughter was in tears because of this and both [my] husband and I had a word with Princess, who then cried and phoned up her mother saying we were rude to her.

Naturally, the Reddit poster says she got an angry phone call from her sister who tried convincing her to let her daughter have the dog's room as if that would be the answer to all the problems the niece is causing. But again she told her no.

Here's what she explains:

I made clear this wasn't happening and [my] sister got upset with me saying how nasty it was to value pets over family. I also said that her daughter was skating thin ice and that I wouldn't tolerate her behaviour for much longer.

Regarding the dog's room. There isn't any furniture in Freddie's room that a 24-year-old woman could comfortably sleep on, and we weren't about to go and buy furniture since we didn't know how long she'd be staying.

It appears that nothing she said was acceptable to her sister and her niece. But she still poses a question regarding whether she is right or wrong in this situation.

