Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cup

Don't talk about boujee until you've slapped down 150 bucks for one cup of coffee. Yes, you read that right. For a limited time, you could take part in this unique coffee-drinking experience for $150 (while supplies last), unless you already have a Golden Ticket (see below) (source).

Photo by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay

**This article is based on information sourced from news and feature websites, cited within the story**

If you're wondering about the name of this place, it's called Proud Mary Coffee and it's based in Australia but has two United States cafés, one in Portland, Oregon, and the other in Austin, Texas.

Proud Mary Café will roll out its $150 per cup award-winning coffee on Monday, February 6. This just might be a chance to see what true coffee fans are made of, or maybe not for those who may feel like the price is a little extreme. But, just so you know either way, their blend of coffee is brewed through a natural process from the world's most premium coffee beans, according to Tasting Table.

The Proud Mary Coffee website describes the specialty coffee. It is Black Jaguar Geisha Panama Finca Hartmann Geisha, perfected by Alois Hartmann two generations ago in 1912 Panama where Geisha is planted in the rainforest. The blend includes jasmine, strawberry, blackberry, and passionfruit, and costs Proud Mary $2,000 a pound or $250 per ounce (source).

The $150 a cup coffee won an award in the Best of Panama coffee competition. If you're bold enough to want to splurge on a cup, you should know that only 22 cups will be sold in the United States (11 cups in Portland, OR and 11 cups in Austin, TX). Or, if you were proactive and got yourself a Golden Ticket, you can get a cup for free (source).

Unfortunately, entries to get a Golden Ticket for a free $150 cup of coffee from Proud Mary is over, but just so you know, getting one required ordering a presale tin of the limited-run Finca Hartmann's Geisha coffee, priced at $34 for 100 grams.

Care to try it?

--------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account.

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor.

If you enjoy my writing, feel free to Buy Me A Coffee. I'd appreciate that!