Need a job? Chipotle Mexican Grill hiring 15,000 workers in time for its busy spring burrito season

Amarie M.

During the busiest time of the year for Chipotle Mexican Grill, which runs between March and May, the company is recruiting 15,000 restaurant workers to help with the growing business. Chipotle currently employs 100,000+ workers (source). 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o6poC_0kSub9H200
Photo byProshob, Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0

**This article is based on information sourced from accredited news websites, cited within the story**

Despite the labor shortage that followed pandemic lockdowns, restaurants have been able to attract and retain employees more easily in recent months. Even so, the restaurant industry has always experienced high turnover, and even though some consumers don't dine out as much because of inflation, restaurants still worry that they will not have enough workers to meet demand (source).

To help with the hiring efforts, increase applications, and ensure its restaurants are fully staffed for burrito season (March thru May), the company is launching a new hiring campaign starring some of its current employees. The company will be highlighting the stories of the employees and their career progressions within the organization, according to a press release.

The release also states:

The new campaign features six employees from across the country that have risen the ranks from restaurant crew member to management during their tenure.

Nearly a year ago, Chipotle revised its long-term projections for unit growth. In a statement from Chipotle's Chief Restaurant Officer Scott Boatwright, the chain announced that it will continue to hire to support its "aggressive growth plans." The goal now is to double store locations to 7,000, up from a previous goal of 6,000 locations (source).

--------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account.

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor.

If you enjoy my writing, feel free to Buy Me A Coffee. I'd appreciate that!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# restaurants# Chipotle# employment# jobs# food service

Comments / 0

Published by

Social Media, Money, Relationships, Business, and History.

Louisville, KY
28K followers

More from Amarie M.

Dad is against his 6-year-old daughter entering beauty pageants, his ex-fiancée tells him to "butt out"

Evidently, one 23-year-old man adamantly does not want his little girl who is 6 years old to be a contestant in beauty pageants. But his 23-year-old ex-fiancée is insistent on doing it anyway. He explained the situation in a Reddit post.

Read full story

21-year-old woman who took custody of her 15-year-old sister got a death threat from a resentful family member

One Gen Z young woman has adopted her half-sister, and the girl's maternal family members are against her being the girl's guardian. One even threatened to kill her because of it. She explains the situation on TikTok.

Read full story
11 comments

Wife upset that husband's grandmother says her 13-month-old is lazy because he crawls more than he walks

Evidently, one grandmother does not feel like her grandson is learning to walk soon enough and criticizes him for it, calling him "lazy". The baby's mother does not like it and has taken to a Reddit post to vent her frustration.

Read full story
64 comments

Woman wants to postpone wedding until fiance gets braces off so photos will look better, fiance says call wedding off

One young woman apparently does not understand why her fiance is so upset with her for not wanting to marry him with braces on his teeth. She takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

Read full story
40 comments

Viral TikTok shows woman who discovered she accidentally married her cousin while searching family tree for a baby name

Evidently, one married couple has turned out to be literally "kissing cousins," after finding out that they are third cousins on FamilySearch.com, while looking for a name for their baby on the way. The wife explains the details in a viral TikTok video.

Read full story
53 comments

Mother of newborn uncomfortable with mother-in-law and husband's friend "hogging" her baby when they come to visit

A new mother apparently doesn't like it when her in-laws visit and her husband's mom holds her baby for too long of a time. She takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

Read full story
84 comments

Dad refuses to let pregnant daughter and unemployed boyfriend move in with him and stepmom, ex-wife slams him for it

Evidently, one daughter has not acted responsibly by getting pregnant on purpose by a man with an unstable financial history and disabling health problems. Yet, she wants her dad to let them move in and doesn't understand why he is refusing. Her dad explains the situation in a Reddit post.

Read full story
433 comments

Ford recalls 462,000 vehicles worldwide due to rear-view camera malfunction

If you drive a Ford Explorer or Lincoln SUV, take note. Ford has initiated a worldwide recall (382,759 in the U.S.) on three of its vehicle models (source). **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**

Read full story
32 comments
Texas State

Migrants are frustrated again. This time the issue is with a new border control mobile app: 'It's a failure for us'

Previous reports covered news of migrants venting frustration at being stranded at the Mexican-U.S. border in Texas. This could have been at least partially remedied with the Biden Administration's new Customs and Border Protection (CBP) mobile app for asylum-seekers. But evidently, the app has been plagued with technical difficulties, resulting in frustrated migrants from attempting to use the app (source).

Read full story
229 comments

Wife says her husband’s grandmother won’t feed her baby over 3 oz. per doctor's orders, saying the baby will be “fat”

Apparently, a mother with a baby who is significantly underweight is upset that her husband's grandmother refuses to feed the baby more than 3 oz. of formula at a time, even though it has been prescribed by the pediatrician. The grandmother thinks the baby will get too fat. The mother has taken to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

Read full story
327 comments

Aunt refuses to give grown live-in niece the dog's room, angers her niece and sister: "It's just a dog."

Evidently, one woman and her husband are standing firm on not allowing their adult niece, who's moved in, to push their dog out of his room so that she can take it over. The aunt takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

Read full story
110 comments

Pregnant wife says mother-in-law treats her like a surrogate as if the baby is hers, husband thinks it's no big deal

Sometimes a mother-in-law can be a little overbearing towards her daughter-in-law, by going out of her way to be the center of attention, even when boundaries have been set to try and avoid conflict, according to a write-up on the Choosing Therapy website. One woman took to a Reddit post to explain her situation involving her mother-in-law.

Read full story
244 comments
Austin, TX

Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cup

Don't talk about boujee until you've slapped down 150 bucks for one cup of coffee. Yes, you read that right. For a limited time, you could take part in this unique coffee-drinking experience for $150 (while supplies last), unless you already have a Golden Ticket (see below) (source).

Read full story
10 comments
California State

Fast-food workers may see $22 per hour wages, McDonald's president who was paid $7.4 million last year is against it

Highly compensated McDonald's president, Joe Erlinger, calls a proposal to increase California fast-food workers' pay to $22 an hour "costly and job-destroying." He has criticized lawmakers in an open letter for passing the fast-food law, citing it will be "all but impossible to run small business restaurants" in the state, if they are mandated to pay such a high wage to workers.

Read full story
365 comments
Louisville, KY

Louisville mayor follows through on campaign promise, unveils $32.5M investment plan to end homelessness in the city

As part of an initiative to prevent and end homelessness, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg (Democrat) reveals a plan to invest tens of millions of dollars in a variety of initiatives, as proposed during his political campaign. The plan includes the construction of medical facilities that will be readily accessible to people living on the streets, per a news report.

Read full story
25 comments
California State

California woman shows restaurant receipt where she was charged an extra 5% for "employee health" in viral TikTok video

Whenever you go out to eat, you may want to start taking a closer look at your receipt. You may find that you've been charged a little something extra to go towards restaurant employee health care costs.

Read full story
816 comments

Sister mad at brother for berating her daughter for not changing baby he's watching on Nanny Cam from another room

Evidently, one woman doesn't understand why her brother talked down to her daughter for not changing his baby's diaper while he was working from home. She takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

Read full story
135 comments

Egg prices need to be investigated for price gouging, demands Farm Group

Many people are shocked by the cost of eggs lately and wonder why the price of eggs has more than doubled and is up some 130% within the past year (source). Is it a matter of greed and price gouging? Or is the Bird Flu to blame?

Read full story
13 comments
Delray Beach, FL

Floridian wins $1M on lottery scratch-off game 500X the Cash because someone cut the line in front of him, he says

Sometimes taking the high road when somebody else takes the low road pays off, as it did in the case of 43-year-old Stephen Munoz Espinoza from Delray Beach, Florida, according to a news report.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy