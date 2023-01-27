Need a job? Chipotle Mexican Grill hiring 15,000 workers in time for its busy spring burrito season

During the busiest time of the year for Chipotle Mexican Grill, which runs between March and May, the company is recruiting 15,000 restaurant workers to help with the growing business. Chipotle currently employs 100,000+ workers (source).

Despite the labor shortage that followed pandemic lockdowns, restaurants have been able to attract and retain employees more easily in recent months. Even so, the restaurant industry has always experienced high turnover, and even though some consumers don't dine out as much because of inflation, restaurants still worry that they will not have enough workers to meet demand (source).

To help with the hiring efforts, increase applications, and ensure its restaurants are fully staffed for burrito season (March thru May), the company is launching a new hiring campaign starring some of its current employees. The company will be highlighting the stories of the employees and their career progressions within the organization, according to a press release.

The new campaign features six employees from across the country that have risen the ranks from restaurant crew member to management during their tenure.

Nearly a year ago, Chipotle revised its long-term projections for unit growth. In a statement from Chipotle's Chief Restaurant Officer Scott Boatwright, the chain announced that it will continue to hire to support its "aggressive growth plans." The goal now is to double store locations to 7,000, up from a previous goal of 6,000 locations (source).

