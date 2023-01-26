Egg prices need to be investigated for price gouging, demands Farm Group

Many people are shocked by the cost of eggs lately and wonder why the price of eggs has more than doubled and is up some 130% within the past year (source). Is it a matter of greed and price gouging? Or is the Bird Flu to blame?

Egg prices have risen more than twofold in the last year. And in lieu of accusations of possible price gouging, calls for an investigation into the egg industry have been initiated, according to a news report.

In a letter sent to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Sen. Jack Reed (Rhode Island Dem.) urged the agency to investigate whether egg prices had been manipulated by producers. Last week, Farm Action, an advocacy group led by farmers also requested an investigation into the matter, stating:

. . . [there] appears to be a collusive scheme among industry leaders to turn inflationary conditions and an avian flu outbreak into an opportunity to extract egregious profits.

As a result of the millions of chickens slaughtered to lessen the spread of bird flu, egg prices have skyrocketed in recent weeks and farmers have been forced to compensate for inflation that has pushed up their costs. However, the size of the total flock of 320 million hens has only decreased between 5% and 6%, despite approximately 43 million of the 58 million birds slaughtered over the past year (source).

In addition to observing large producers, it is also worth noting that small producers have managed to keep prices under control despite many of the challenges they have faced on the market, according to Reed.

Big price hikes

According to the latest government statistics, as of December, the average retail price for a dozen eggs was $4.25 nationally, up from $1.79 a year prior. Reed stated in his letter to the FTC:

At a time when food prices are high and many Americans are struggling to afford their groceries, we must examine the industry's role in perpetuating high prices and hold those responsible accountable for their actions.

Trade groups say egg prices are largely determined by commodity markets, however, and experts agree that the rise in egg prices is a direct result of the bird flu outbreak, combined with the rising prices of fuel, feed, labor, and packaging and the increasing demand for eggs (source).

A report issued by the American Egg Board, a trade group that represents egg farmers throughout the country, states that current egg prices are affected by many factors, and most of these factors are beyond the control of egg farmers.

In response to questions about the egg price-gouging concerns on the part of industry producers, it is reported that the FTC did not immediately respond. But, according to a news source, the agency generally does not comment on requests for investigations from external parties (source).

