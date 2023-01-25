U.S. food insecurity affects over 10% of Americans yet the U.S. wastes more food than any other country

Throughout the United States, 119 billion pounds of food is wasted every year. That means 130 billion meals are thrown away every year, and over $408 billion is thrown away in food each year while people go hungry. This is shocking considering nearly 40% of all food in our country is wasted each year (source).

Food insecurity in America

Results of a USDA study show that food insecurity in the United States in 2021 was the same as it was in 2020, with 10.2 percent of households (about 35 million) being food insecure at some point during the year (source).

Food waste in America

According to a news report, a whopping 40% of the food in America ends up rotting in landfills every year. Americans waste more food per capita than any other country on the planet. In addition to this, the global food supply is under increasing pressure due to inflation, geopolitical conflict, and climate change. As the population continues to grow, the combined pressures will only make this problem worse.

Food waste management

Efforts to minimize food waste globally are taken by many charitable organizations, and Grand View Research, Inc. reports that the global market size for food waste management is expected to reach USD 107 billion by 2030 for the duration of the forecast period. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2030, according to a press release.

