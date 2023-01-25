Widower tells current girlfriend she is not allowed to "parent" his daughter, but she tries anyway when he leaves town

Apparently, one single dad who lost his wife is being meticulous about making sure a relationship with his current girlfriend is going to work out before possibly marrying her. This includes him telling his girlfriend that she is not allowed to tell his 16-year-old daughter what to do, but his request was ignored and he takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

Bonding with a significant other's child is a process that should not be taken lightly. It takes time to form a relationship with a child that is based on love, friendship, and shared experiences, according to Talking Parents. Regarding this, as it concerns his girlfriend, the Reddit poster suggests that he's not looking for his girlfriend to bond with his daughter just yet.

I've been with my girlfriend for three years but she only moved in with me six months ago. I'm a widower so I wanted to make sure that our relationship was serious before I was ok with her moving in with me and my daughter. Generally, they get along pretty well. I told my girlfriend at the very beginning of our relationship that I wasn't looking for a step mum for my daughter, she's old enough that she doesn't need a "new mom".

In his post, he says he went on a weekend camping trip with some friends for a couple of days, and his girlfriend stayed home with his daughter. The issue he says came into play when his girlfriend took it upon herself to tell his daughter that she couldn't do something that he had already given her permission to do.

Last weekend I went camping with one of my mates for two days and my girlfriend stayed home with my daughter. I knew my daughter was going to a party on Saturday and I already agreed to it. But when I came back from my camping trip my daughter complained that my girlfriend told her she had to wash her makeup off and do one that's less "provocative" before she could leave the house.

According to a clinical psychologist with Psychology Today, a parent should wait until a relationship is strong for 9 to 12 months before introducing a child to a new partner, which was done in this case. So, perhaps the girlfriend felt justified in making a parental decision concerning her boyfriend's daughter in his absence, even though he explicitly said for her not to do it.

[I] told her she wasn't allowed to order my daughter around and she wasn't allowed to prevent her from doing anything that I already agreed to. . . . My daughter is 16. She doesn't need a babysitter and my girlfriend isn't my daughter's step mum or guardian. She's my girlfriend, that's it.

He then says that he and his girlfriend had a big fight about it and barely talked. He poses a question of whether he was wrong in the situation.

