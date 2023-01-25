Father of two teenage sons tells ex-wife he's only supporting his boys and doesn't care if she and her new family starve

Evidently, bad karma caught up to one woman who admittedly misused her ex-husband when they were married. She ended up needing to ask him to help her financially, even though she's remarried.

But, he refused by letting her know in no uncertain terms that his only responsibility is his two sons he had with her and not herself, her husband, or their children. If fact, he told her he doesn't care if they starve. He took to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

In the post, he says that he and his ex-wife have a 16-year-old son and a 14-year-old son. He also tells what happened to their marriage, stating:

Our marriage reached a bitter end when I learned she had remained married to me for over three years so I would support her through returning to school so she could switch careers to an even better paying one, despite her old one paying as much as mine.

For years I tried like hell to save our marriage because I felt it fracture. She played along until she got what she wanted and then she was honest that she had never wanted to save our marriage and had been over me for years.

When someone falls out of love with their spouse, it occurs in phases that take place before divorce is even on the table, according to a clinical psychologist with Psychology Today. This is no doubt what happened with the Reddit poster's wife.

He explains their divorce and court-ordered custody of their sons, stating:

When we divorced custody was set to 50/50 of our boys and she was ordered to pay child support to me because she was making so much more after her change of career and education.

But then he explains how his ex-wife's livelihood took a turn for the worse. He states:

She remarried a year after our divorce and had more children. After the birth of her last child four years ago things got bad. Her husband was diagnosed with cancer, then one of her kids got diagnosed with a long-term medical condition, then Covid impacted her job.

He goes on to explain how his boys told him about how rough things had gotten living with their mother and that they wanted to live with him. He says he took it to court and a judge changed her legal custody to every other weekend and decreased her child support order because she was earning less money.

It's not unusual for children of divorce to want to live with one parent over the other, often leaving one parent alienated. This can cause that parent to be angry, hurt, and frustrated, according to a medically reviewed write-up on Psych Central. This is likely part of what this man's ex-wife felt but she had even more pressing problems, as he continues in his post, stating:

Recently she had to move into a smaller house because of how badly they were struggling and then she came to me for help after the courts refused to end the child support payments. She told me I needed to help her and that I should be helping to take care of my boys' family.

This is when he told her about how she treated him when they were married, stating:

I told her she used me for three f**king years so she could survive off my money, she did not get to ask me for more, to support a family that is not my own.

She called me a selfish a**hole. Told me her family is living off charity and they could be so much better off if I would help them.

To which he asked her why he was supposed to care. He evidently saw her personal problems as none of his and he let her know it. But, she told him something that cut a bit deeper and revealed even more about how she really felt about him when they were married.

He further explains what she said, stating:

She told me she wished she had cheated while we were together and that using me for money wasn't enough.

After that, she still told him that if he didn't help that her family would starve, to which he responded:

Again she told me about her family and how they would starve. I told her I didn't care if they did or not. That none of them are my problem and I only care about my kids.

To top it off, he says his ex-wife's husband texted him, called him a cruel a**hole, and said he hoped his sons would hate him when they see he wants their whole family to suffer. He then poses a question regarding whether it was wrong to refuse to help them.

**This article is based on information sourced from social media and psychology websites, cited within the story**