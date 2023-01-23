SNAP benefits for 290,000 Colorado households will be reduced after February 2023

A major drop in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be experienced by more than 290,000 Colorado households beginning in March. Additional emergency benefits allotted during the pandemic are expected to end after February, according to the Colorado Department of Human Services.

The passage of the Omnibus Bill signed into law in December mandates the SNAP benefits change, which cannot be appealed because it was enacted by congress. The average benefit reduction could be about $90 per person ($360 for a family of four) monthly, per a news report.

A 15% boost has been implemented in the SNAP program since January 2021. The maximum benefit increase was based on household size instead of income. Now, with the additional benefit decrease, SNAP benefits as well as eligibility requirements will return to what they were prior to the pandemic (source).

The SNAP benefit reduction will impact thousands in Colorado and millions nationally, which is no doubt disappointing for those who are concerned about rising food prices amidst reduced food benefits. Many fear that they will go hungry by running out of food every month without the additional food benefits (source).

Colorado state officials have launched a website with important information to assist SNAP recipients with planning for the end of the additional benefits. The website explains what everyone needs to know and offers information on family resources that may come in handy to those seeking additional assistance.

