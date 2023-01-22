Biden lawsuit cans $80M shipping container wall along Arizona border, residents detest court decision: "It was working."

A lawsuit filed by the Biden administration resulted in the removal of shipping containers that had been placed, under the authority of former Gov. Doug Ducey, to bridge gaps in the unfinished border wall between Mexico and Arizona. Arizona farmers are upset about it, according to a news report.

Photo by Jonas Smith on Unsplash

**This article is based on information sourced from accredited news websites, cited within the story**

The state of Arizona has agreed to remove the makeshift wall of shipping containers erected along the border just months after it was announced by the outgoing governor that the state would not back down. The lawsuit filed by the Biden administration accuses the State of Arizona of damaging the Coronado National Forest habitat and operating on federal land illegally (source).

The wall was constructed out of 900+ shipping containers, costing taxpayers at least $80 million. It was placed to cover gaps in the 370-mile Mexican border left open by former President Trump's incomplete barrier along the border (source).

A news report shows how the wall was used as well as farmers voicing their concerns about the removal of the containers.

Democratic governor-elect Katie Hobbs had this to say about the container wall, stating:

It’s not land that’s our land to put things on. That’s one problem. The containers aren’t working. There’s many pictures of people climbing over them.



She previously slammed the idea of the container wall as a "political stunt" of her opponents and vowed to put a stop to its construction.

Two other lawsuits were filed against the container wall being put up, by the Arizona-based Center for Biological Diversity. The organization claimed that the wall divided a conservation area that was home to a variety of vulnerable species and blocked waterway and migration route access, disturbing the natural landscape in the process (source).

--------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account.

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor.

If you enjoy my writing, feel free to Buy Me A Coffee. I'd appreciate that!