Man's family threatens not to attend his wedding because it's set on his brother's "divorce anniversary" date

Apparently, one man's family is against him for setting his wedding date on the anniversary of the day his brother got separated from his wife, even though they call it his divorce anniversary. They feel that it is insensitive and disrespectful, but the man says that he and his fiancée have already made all of the arrangements for the date. He explains the situation in a Reddit post.

**This article is based on information sourced from social media and psychology websites, cited within the story**

In his post, the 28-year-old man explains how he and his 26-year-old fiancée have already set their wedding date, booked the venue, made out the guest lists, selected the food menu, etc. The only problem is the date they chose happens to be the same date that his brother's marriage officially broke apart, and his brother and the rest of the family are upset about it.

He explains what happened when his parents found out, stating:

My parents live hours away. Once they received the invitations they called to confirm the date then demanded I drop everything and come alone to talk about the issue they were having with the date.

He further explains that he took time off from work to make the trip to his parent's house, and when he arrived they reminded him that the date he's chosen to get married is the anniversary of his brother's official separation from an 8-year marriage.

His parents no doubt seem to be a bit overbearing and controlling. This could have long-term negative outcomes for adults dealing with parents who are this way, according to ChoosingTherapy.com. Controlling parents often use emotional manipulation to send their adult child on a guilt trip, as pointed out by ExploringYourMind.com.

He shares how the conversation with his parents went, stating:

They went on about what a dreadful day that day is for the family and [my brother] and told me he told them he won't come to my wedding since this day happens to be his "divorce anniversary," unless I change the date, since he said he's planning on getting drunk and crying his eyes out for doing what he did and cause his ex to leave him.

The Reddit poster was shocked and said that he didn't know if maybe they were just kidding but told them he was not changing his already set wedding date. He then adds that his dad go mad and had something to say about it.

He explains:

Dad angrily said "Why the rush? You have a lifetime ahead of you no harm in moving the wedding date. Think about it."

Of course, he tells them that he and his fiancée have paid for the venue and everything and can't cancel now anyway. His mother then told him to leave the fiancée out of it because she doesn't have anything to do with the conversation at hand.

He explains his mom's stance:

I got upset and said I'm not changing my wedding date and Mom said that I'm clearly choosing a day long celebration over my brother and warned me that I'll have to live with the fact I ruined my relationship with him over this.

He also explains his dad's stance:

Dad added telling me to think of it this way: I'm getting married on the very same date my brother's marriage ended and asked how I can possibly not feel guilty for having my wedding anniversary be my brother's divorce anniversary for years to come.

He states that his response to his dad was the argument that his brother can only blame himself for his failed marriage because he had an affair and his wife left him because of it. But he says that his parents justified his brother's affair by saying he did it because he was drunk.

After everything was said and done, his brother said that he would not be going to the wedding, and he also said that other family members have opted out of his wedding if he won't change the date. Before he poses a question regarding whether or not he is wrong in this situation, he suggests that maybe his parents have a good point because so many family members say they won't attend his wedding unless the date is changed.