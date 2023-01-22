Woman fed up with her grandmother wanting to kiss her baby when she's been told not to, says baby could get sick

A woman took to a Reddit post to talk about how she doesn't want her grandmother kissing her baby but the grandmother wants to keep doing it despite being told not to do it. In her post, the woman vents her frustration with people wanting to kiss other people's babies, particularly referring to her grandmother.

A medically-reviewed WebMD article gives information on how kissing babies on the face, hands, and feet can transmit the common respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) to them (among other illnesses), which can be dangerous to babies and young children. This evidently is a concern for the woman who explains in her post, stating:

It started when I was asking for negative COVID tests to attend my baby shower because cases were by the thousands at that time. She [her grandmother] refused and I let her come anyway. Then after my son was born I had her come over about a month later, all she did was complain how she wants ME to drive to HER from now on. Now I only see her sporadically for many reasons.

She goes on to explain that it's family members who don't understand boundaries. One day, when the baby was 7 months old, she said in her post that they went to her grandmother's house for dinner but only ended up staying for 10 minutes because of her grandmother.

She explains:

Sunday I went to her house for dinner with my fiancé and our 7-month-old. Since he was born we’ve told family and friends (mostly family, because they don’t understand boundaries) to NOT kiss the baby. My grandma has done it anyway by kissing his hands and feet.

She asked to hold him on Sunday and I sternly told her yes but do not kiss him. She says “what about his hands and feet?” I said no. She then has the audacity to ask WHY. I told her those are our rules and kissing him can cause him to get sick. Instead of leaving it at that she says “but I’m not sick” I raised my voice a bit and told her I don’t care, do NOT kiss my baby.

According to a certified clinical psychologist from Psychology Today, when it comes to family members and boundaries, it is ok to give yourself permission to do what is best for you, regardless of what anybody else thinks. It is also important to be crystal clear about your needs and communicate those to anyone who should know about them.

The poster further explains that her sister was at the grandmother's house with them and told the grandmother to respect what she was asking. Then about 10 minutes later they left without staying for dinner.

She then vented, stating:

I don’t get it. What is the purpose of kissing a baby that isn’t yours? They don’t remember it, it means nothing to them, and quite honestly the only person a baby likes at that age is mommy and daddy. . . . It is just crazy to me where people find the audacity.

Before posing a question regarding whether she is wrong in this situation, she says she has not spoken to her grandmother but will be stricter with her boundaries when she does see her again.

