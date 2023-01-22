Candles sold at Ross Stores recalled following several reports of combustion and glass breaking, injury reported

The Consumer Product and Safety Commission (CPSC) has reported that Taylor & Finch branded candles have been recalled by Ross Stores because they pose fire and injury hazards. Five reports of candle combustion breaking the glass container have been reported, including one injury with no others reported, so far.

Photo by Rebecca Peterson-Hall on Unsplash

**This article is based on information sourced from social media and psychology websites, cited within the story**

Recalled Product Descriptions

This recall (#23-094) includes Taylor & Finch 6-wick candles in Spiced Apple & Rosewood (SKU # 400244981194) and Cedarwood & Clove (SKU # 400244981200) scents. The affected candles were sold in 44-ounce red or white glass containers with “Taylor and Finch” printed on the label, according to a news report.

The Hazard

The affected candles are hazardous due to possible combustion while lit, causing the glass container to break, which could result in fire or injury.

What to Do

Consumers are advised to stop using the recalled candles immediately and return them for a full refund at any Ross Stores location.

Consumer Contact Information

For questions or concerns call Ross Stores at 800-335-1115, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET. Or contact them online at www.rossstores.com/recalls or www.rossstores.com and click on “Recalled Products & Legal Notices” for additional information.

--------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

NOTE: The following contains affiliate links.

Want to be informed about local, national, and world news when it happens? Sign up for your free user account.

If you’re also interested in writing as a side hustle, sign up to be a contributor.

If you enjoy my writing, feel free to Buy Me A Coffee. I'd appreciate that!