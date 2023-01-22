Woman snapped at friend with AFRID who claims nothing on menu for her at either of 15 restaurants, told her to eat bread

A 22-year-old woman took to a Reddit post to explain her frustration with her friend "Deb" who has an eating disorder and feels excluded from their girl's group. She says that Deb is demanding she chooses a restaurant that includes her because neither of 15 restaurant possibilities chosen for their hang-out has food that she can eat.

The situation

The Reddit poster goes on to explain that she and Deb are part of a bridal party and will be attending another friend's bachelorette weekend in San Antonio. She suggests that they live in a remote town and says it will be her first trip to a major city since she was 17. So, no doubt, she is excited and looking forward to the trip.

She also explains the issue with Deb, stating:

Deb has ARFID, which you might explain as "extreme picky eating" but is a legitimate disorder. She will more or less only eat fries, bread, cheese, peanut butter, a couple fruits, and pizza with no sauce; everything else gives her anxiety and/or makes her sick.

What is ARFID?

Avoidant restrictive food intake disorder (ARFID) is a selective eating disorder (similar to anorexia) that causes extreme weight loss and not eating enough calories and nutrients for body functions to work properly, according to WebMD.

The issue

The poster further explains that because of Deb's ARFID, she will usually eat before they go hang out or they will choose a place to eat where she's comfortable, which includes a few chain restaurants. But she says that for the trip they all wanted to try something different.

She states:

While we're in San Antonio, we the bridal party want to take the opportunity to try out new cuisines/restaurants. Nothing is set in stone at this point, but we've got about 15 restaurants on our "wanna try" list and we'll get to visit 4-5 of them. All of them are local places, no chains. I sent Deb the restaurant list so she could plan ahead.

This is where it gets hairy as it would seem that, out of 15 selections, Deb could find something she could eat on the menus of a few restaurants on the list. However, she may have not read the menus thoroughly or maybe none of them had food for her because she sent her friend a message asking her why she didn't pick any restaurants with food that she could eat.

The Reddit poster responded:

I was pretty sure most of them had options but she would have to take a look. She asked which ones had options for her and I said I couldn't really definitively say but the Ethiopian place has bread, for example. I know that's not much, but it's happened plenty of times before where Deb will offer to go with us to one of her non-usual places and will just order bread or a side of fries.

She goes on to explain that they then got on the phone and says that Deb suggested that they all have one lunch and one dinner at one of the chain restaurants like Chili's. To which she replied:

I said it wasn't fair to the rest of us to have to eat at Chili's twice on a three-day weekend when we want to take the opportunity to try food that we can't really get at home. . . . can [you] pack a lunch or we can stop by a quick service place so you can eat before the restaurant and you can just accompany us?

To which Deb responded:

She said it's embarrassing to be the only one not ordering food at a restaurant and why can't we just pick places where she can eat?

She says she told Deb that would be too limiting for the rest of the party to only go eat where she was already comfortable and asked her to just take a look at the restaurant list and menus to see if there's anything on any of them that she likes. And then she again mentioned the Ethiopian restaurant having bread.

The argument

That's when the conversation got heated because she said that Deb responded in a sarcastic tone:

Oh so you just want me to sit there and eat bread all day?

To which she snapped back in a fed-up tone:

That's all you do anyway!

Who is right and who is wrong?

The poster suggests that she recognizes that she snapped at her friend, with a medical condition, who was just trying to be included in the meal plans. But it is important to note that Deb may not have been trying too hard because it appears that she did not even read the menus.

Nevertheless, the poster made a statement at the end of her post before posing a question about whether or not she was wrong in the situation, saying:

I know that was very curt, but she is SO MAD and demanding that I personally come up with a restaurant plan that will accommodate everyone (i.e, her) and I just wasn't expecting to have to personally manage another adult's condition like that.

More information about AFRID

It is also important to note that AFRID is not just about being a picky eater. It has psychological implications that include physical and mental distress about food. People with ARFID can decide which foods they should avoid based on physical characteristics like texture, odor, and appearance, or based on their past negative experiences like choking or vomiting while eating (source).

DSM-5, the official list of psychiatric diagnoses, includes ARFID as a new diagnosis. Previously, the diagnosis was referred to as a feeding disorder of childhood or infants or an eating disorder without other indications (source).

What are your thoughts?

