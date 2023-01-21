NewCosplay Children’s Sleepwear recalled due to burn injury risk

The Shanghai-imported sleepwear is being recalled due to federal flammability standards and burn hazard violations, as set forth in the Flammable Fabrics Act, according to a news report.

According to the Consumer Product and Safety Commission, NewCosplay branded children's one-piece, button-up, long-sleeved sleepwear garments have been recalled because they do not meet federal flammability standards and pose a burn risk to children.

Designed in panda, dinosaur, and cow characters, the children's sleepwear is made of 100% polyester and is sold in four sizes, 4T through 10. A label on the side seams displays the fiber content and washing instructions, and a sewn-in label on the neck shows the size and the word "NEWCOSPLAY." (source).

Consumers should stop using the recalled garments immediately, and contact Shanghai Jinhui Gardening Center to request a refund. Consumers are asked to cut the garments in half, take a picture of the destroyed garments, and email the photo to Shanghai Jinhui Gardening Center at ttdd024@16com. A full refund of the purchase price will be issued to consumers upon receipt of the photo submitted (source).

Purchase Dates and Other Information:

Purchases made online at Amazon.com from October 2021 through May 2022.

Item costs were between $17 and $26.

The recall number for the affected items is 23-103.

All known purchasers have been contacted directly by Shanghai Jinhui Gardening Center and Amazon (source).

