You can now shop at Walmart via text with their free Text to Shop mobile app

The Walmart Marketplace website states that it receives almost 120 million unique visitors monthly. Many of these shoppers may be pleased to know that Walmart has introduced Text to Shop, its new mobile app designed to make shopping a more pleasant experience for customers. A similar text-based AI tool called Jetblack was launched by Walmart in 2020 but was shut down after two years, according to Business Insider.

During the month of October last year, a beta version of the tool was made available for testing in a select number of markets. It allows customers to create shopping lists that can be used in-store or online for items that are available for Walmart Pickup via Text to Shop.

The Walmart team is well aware that keeping track of your household shopping list is often a mental task that you manage throughout the day as you proceed with your duties (source).

The Text to Shop app will allow customers to:

Text to search

View and update the cart

Set a pickup or delivery time

View, confirm, and pay for the order

The app, which is available for download free of charge on iOS and Android devices, can be used as a new and convenient way for customers to shop, by simply texting Walmart for the items needed and they are added to their online cart, according to Walmart corporate.

