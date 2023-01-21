Young woman had tubes tied secretly amidst family's pressure to have babies: "I don't like kids and I don't want kids."

Apparently, one 22-year-old woman resents constantly having childcare responsibilities thrust on her when she was a pre-teen, by her mother and other adult family members. So much so that she has decided that she never wants to have children of her own and her family is furious. She has taken to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

Photo byNick Stafford from Pixabay

According to a licensed psychotherapist for Psychology Today, when the role of an adult is forced on a child, it is a form of 'parentification', such as a child being pushed into a caretaker role for younger siblings. Another therapy information site states that it's a form of childhood trauma, which could affect a person into adulthood.

This seems to be the case with the Reddit poster who states:

I come from a "traditional" family. By that I mean every woman in my family had at least one child before they were 20. Education was never a priority and even though they aren't religious they believe that a woman's only purpose is to have kids and the man is the provider.
Because of this I have 4 younger siblings and about a dozen of cousins. Being the oldest I had to be a second mother to my siblings and a babysitter for my cousins. This made me realize I don't want kids at the age of 10. 12 years later and my opinion hasn't changed. I don't like kids and I don't want kids.

And evidently, she was very serious about not wanting to have children because she states that she had her tubes tied last year. But she did not tell her family even though they keep pressuring her about when she will have kids.

She goes on to explain, stating:

They're trying to push the idea that I'm nothing and my life is empty without kids on me. I've made my point clear many times but they kept pushing it. Last night we had a big family dinner and they again tried convincing me to have kids so I shut down everything they said in a not so nice way.

This is when her family obviously placed the last straw that broke the camel's back. She further explains in her post what happened when her mom and aunts kept gushing about how great it is to be a mom and it was their biggest accomplishment.

She says that she reminded them of a few things, including how much they complained about having to do so much for their kids or how they would curse at them when they were kids for doing things that kids do. She also said that they often expressed regret for having kids and how much she, her siblings, and her cousins ruined their lives.

She further stated:

I reminded one of my aunts of all the times she would make 10 years old me take care of her 4 kids all under 6 just because she was bored and sick of taking care of them herself. I reminded my dad of all the times he complained about how much money he had to spend on me and my siblings. And of course, I reminded them how they kicked us out at 18 because they don't have to care for us legally speaking.
Then I just said something like "all my life you've done nothing but complain about having kids and now you're sitting here telling me how kids are the best thing in the world? You're all hypocrites". Then I told them not to call me until they decide to apologize for bearding me and I left.

Well, no one was on her side. She says they were all angry at her for what she said, Even her siblings and cousins told her that she could have made her point without making them feel like they had been bad parents. But she evidently stood by everything that she said.

And it didn't stop there. In an update at the bottom of her post, she says that her mother came to her apartment, berated her, and demanded that she give a "formal apology" to the family. Then she says her mother went in on her, and apparently in a way that proved the point she made at the family dinner.

Here's what her mother said to her:

Then she went about how disappointed she is that she raised "such a selfish excuse of a daughter" then she left.

After that, the young woman says she sent a message in the family group chat, stating:

I will not apologize for defending myself and standing my ground. I've put up with y'all for too long and I'm sick of having to justify my choices. I will live the way I see fit because it's my life. This so called family never showed me any love or support.
Even as a kid I was just a free babysitter for your kids. I see you will never respect me or my decisions so I don't see a reason for me to stay in contact with you. Do not contact me again. Oh and btw I had my tubes tied a year ago insects sike gif goodbye" then I blocked them all.

And it still doesn't end there. She says that her mother showed up at her job to say how dare she not give her grandkids. She says that her mother was at her workplace behaving hysterically and apparently making a big scene because her boss had to call the police to remove her mother from the premises.

She states that she will be seeing an attorney and getting a restraining order against her family members. Even in light of everything, she still posed a question regarding whether she was right or wrong in the situation.

