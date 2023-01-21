Married woman who refuses to adopt her nephew before her sister loses custody: "We enjoy our life as it is".

One 34-year-old woman has taken to a Reddit post to explain why she and her 32-year-old husband will not be adopting her sister's son. For one thing, she states that they decided to only have one child (a 4-year-old son) so that they could maintain themselves financially and have the means to enjoy life.

She points out that they want to be able to afford to go on vacations, pay for classes for their son, etc., she mentions. This is not uncommon as research shows that childcare costs, having time to spend with children, and the economy are concerns for couples considering having more than one child.

The woman admits in her post that she and her husband are not overly wealthy but have a fairly privileged life, stating they live comfortably and have what they need and then some. So, since they have made a conscious decision to only have one child themselves, she evidently wouldn't even think of taking custody of her nephew.

Here is how she describes her sister's situation:

My sister is 20. She recently had a son. My sister lives a very different life. She is the product of my father's affair with another woman and lived with her mother until I was a teenager and my father got full custody. She was kind of a difficult teenager and made a lot of poor decisions. She still lives with my parents, and the pregnancy is the result of a friends with benefits situation.

The situation with her nephew is that her sister apparently is not caring for the baby properly and might lose custody of him. So, their father wants her and her husband to adopt and take custody of him if her sister won't straighten up and fly right. She says her dad mentioned that he and her mother are in their late 60s, so it would not be feasible for them to take custody of a baby.

Here is her response to her dad on that:

I told him absolutely not. We enjoy our life as it is and do not have the capacity or willingness to care for another.

To this she stated that she got a call from her mother calling her "selfish and cruel" because the child could otherwise become a ward of the state. To which she said:

I feel bad for my nephew but don’t feel like it’s my responsibility to pick up where my sister failed.

The poster poses a question regarding whether or not she is wrong for not wanting to take in her nephew because of her sister failing to take care of him.

What are your thoughts?

