Childless couple criticizes their pregnant surrogate for not allowing them to touch her stomach to feel the baby move

Apparently, one young surrogate does not like it when people want to touch her pregnant belly, including the couple for whom she's caring the baby. She has taken to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

The 24-year-old surrogate is six months pregnant and states in her post that the pregnancy and surrogate process has been a smooth ride so far. This is except for the fact that people in the family she's carrying the baby for have asked numerous times if they could touch her stomach so they can feel the baby moving.

But she says that she does not like that and even says she felt that way when she was carrying her own daughter, stating:

I could not stand people touching my stomach. I don’t understand the obsession with people touching pregnant bellies but it bothers me when people try to do it.

Dr. Robin Elise Weiss, childbirth and postpartum educator, points out that some women become annoyed when someone wants to touch their pregnant belly and find it invasive (source). This is obviously the case with the Reddit poster, who states:

Anyways the family I’m surrogating for has asked multiple times if they can touch my stomach or rub it and feel the baby move and kick. The wife stating that she’s always wanted to experience feeling the kicking and moving baby. . . . They have been constantly asking me to touch my stomach and I always politely decline as it is uncomfortable for me.

She also adds that the woman is not infertile and can have babies herself, but she chose to use a surrogate so that pregnancy doesn't interfere with her career as a personal trainer. She says the woman doesn't want to risk anything happening to her baby while she does her job.

Here is where the criticism comes in, as she states in her post:

Well while me and wife were at a baby appointment last week she reached over and rubbed my stomach while talking to the doctor. I kindly asked her to stop touching my stomach and she snapped at me and said I was ruining the experience for her and it’s her baby she should be able to feel her kick. I snapped back and said that it may be her baby but it’s my body and that if she really wanted to feel her baby kick she should’ve gotten pregnant herself.

She goes on to explain how the woman and her husband have phoned her to call her an a**hole for not letting the woman bond with the child by touching and rubbing on her stomach. She also says that her own family and friends are split on the issue since it is not actually her baby.

American Surrogacy, a surrogate services organization, talks about how important it is for new parents to be as involved with the surrogate's pregnancy as possible. They also mention the importance of touch but they refer to the new mother having skin-to-skin contact with the baby soon after the transfer from surrogate to the new mother is complete (source).

