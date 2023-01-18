Young woman rips older woman who told her to cover her back acne at the gym, called a 'sensitive' millennial

Apparently, one 21-year-old woman told an older lady off at a college campus gym when the lady made remarks to the young woman about the acne on her back. The young woman has taken to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

Photo byIchigo121212 from Pixabay

According to Dermatology Times, back acne (aka bacne and truncal acne) develops when pores on the skin get sweat, oil, dead skin cells, and bacteria trapped in them, per the Cleveland Clinic. And, it is in the top 10 most prevalent diseases in the world. It affects about 48% to 52% of people who also have facial acne. Specifically, about 9.4% of people worldwide live with the condition.

The Reddit poster is evidently one of the affected people who states that she has bad back acne, which is what she describes as "gross looking." But she states that she still wears her sports bra at the gym and doesn't usually cover up her back unless she gets cold in the gym.

This is where the issue comes in for her because her exposed back apparently bothered someone else at the gym. She explains what happened in her post.

I'm a 21F. Every Tuesday, I have a really busy schedule. I have a lot of free time in between lectures. I'll often go to the campus gym and do a full body workout. I decided to go walk the track that's upstairs in the building.
I was doing the track when this older, early 50s woman passed by me and shot me this dirty look. I figured she had a good look at my back and I just shrugged it off. I got defensive and shot back a look that said "I know I have back acne."

Evidently, the woman had a problem with being able to see the young woman's back acne and, according to the poster, said something like,

"Honey, you should cover that up."

At this point, she explains that even though she understood what the woman was referring to, she still asked her what exactly was it that she needed to cover up, to which the older lady said:

"Your back zits."

Not surprisingly, the young woman says that she went into a rant on the woman, stating:

. . . acne technically should be aired out instead of in a sweaty area. If I put my sweater on, it'll make me more zits. I then ripped into her about why the f*ck she was judging me on keeping my sweater off and that my acne was none of her business. I said it pretty audibly and some runners started looking at us.

Next, she stated that the lady:

. . . scoffed and said that millennials (I'm not even a millennial???) are so sensitive these days and that she was just trying to help me.

She then wonders if she went off too hard on the woman. Some might say that the older woman exhibited what is known as 'entitlement behavior,' which is someone feeling that they are entitled to something but then expressing disappointment when they don't get what you want, according to WebMD.

