FDA warns of health risk recall of nearly 1,000 pounds of H-E-B Meal Simple Chocolate Chunk Brownies

Customers with food sensitivities or allergies to soy and egg should be particularly concerned about the recall, as they could face serious health consequences. The FDA announced the recall on Jan. 11, 2023 (source).

Texas-based Ameripack Foods LLC discovered an issue with the labeling for its H-E-B Meal Simple Chocolate Chunk Brownies, reporting that the brownies were labeled as Sopapilla Cheesecake by mistake. The trays for the brownies were mislabeled and the problem is that Sopapilla Cheesecake contains soy and egg, which are known food allergens (source).

Ameripack pulled the product from shelves due to concerns over potentially serious health effects to the public. In some people, food allergies can result in severe or life-threatening reactions.

The FDA has issued a warning for people with soy or egg allergy or sensitivity who may have purchased the recalled brownies, stating that they:

. . . run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The affected product was sold at H-E-B supermarkets in Texas and is the 13-ounce package of brownies in a clear plastic-wrapped tray, identified by UPC 4122077413 with a use-by date of 1/12/2023. No cases of illness or adverse reactions related to the affected brownie product has been reported so far (source).

Anyone with questions regarding the recall is directed to call Ameripack Foods LLC at 903-296-8206, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST.

