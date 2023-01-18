Couple refused to share $5.6 million lottery winnings, disowned by family members

Apparently, one couple's family members want nothing else to do with them because they didn't give anybody in the family any of the money they won in a large lottery payout of over $5 million. The husband has taken to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash

**This article is based on information sourced from social media and psychology websites, cited within the story**

A write-up on the Fortune website reports that studies show some people who win big on the lottery often become estranged from family and friends, have high incidences of depression, and end up going broke. But, one husband was determined that he wasn't going to be one of those people.

Here is what he states about his and his wife's lottery win:

I and my wife are both 24 years old. Every month we buy a lottery ticket for fun. Well, we won big. After the lump sum fee and taxes, we won around 5.6 million dollars. After paying all our debt (student loans, house mortgage, car loans) we had around 5 million left.

He then points out a lottery statistic, stating:

70 percent of lottery winners go broke after a few years.

He further indicates that he works in the financial sector and did not want to be in that 70 percent. But rather he wants to not have to work a real job ever again. This evidently included keeping the money for himself and his wife and not sharing any of it with anyone else in the family (which did not sit well with them, to say the least).

Here is what he explains they did with their winnings:

What we did was invest 3 million in a combination of mutual funds, REITs, and preferred stock funds for a very steady hands-off extremely low-risk solid return approach. With the 2 million we ended up buying a 5 million dollar apartment complex that cashflows and will give a high return with low risk.

He goes on to state how he actually thought that his family would be happy for him and pleased that he was financially responsible with the money. But, instead he states:

But that started talking about a huge family trip, how I was paying for all their debt, and more. I explained 5 million is a lot but not enough where I will be giving it away to family and they got pissed. They said I wasn’t welcomed in this family and that I shouldn’t ever talk to them again.

Down in the comments, he gives more information about his family:

My dad isn't with us today and my mom walked out at a very young age. The people I was talking about asking for money were my older brothers, sisters, cousins, and aunts and uncles. my mom heard I won and called me (first time in 7 years) but I felt no guilt for saying no to her. I would have bought my dad something but he was the type of person who never would have asked.

When it comes to huge lottery windfalls, about 23 percent of people said they would share the money with family and friends, according to a GOBankingRates survey. Obviously, the Reddit poster is in the other 77 percent and states that he was right to do what was best for him and his wife. But he still poses a question regarding whether or not that is so, seeking the opinions of the commenters.

--------------------------------------

What are your thoughts?

--------------------------------------

