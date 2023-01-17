Teen girl who is a product of mom's infidelity finds biological father after "dad" insists she be sent to grandparents

A 15-year-old girl found out that her "dad" is not her father after it came out that her mother got pregnant with her from cheating on her marriage. She has taken to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

A 2021 survey referenced by Psych Central states that about 46% of survey respondents admitted to having affairs outside of their marriages. According to DNA Diagnostic Center, 2% to 3% of children born each year in the United States are conceived within extra-marital affairs, such as the case explained by the teen girl on Reddit.

She states:

I'm a child of infidelity. My mom was cheating on my dad and I'm the result. My three other siblings are my dad's. I just turned 15. The news came out about 6 months ago and I've been staying with my grandparents ever since. That was my dad's condition to stay with my mom and try to make things work. I'm being treated like garbage by everyone because of it (parents, relatives, siblings, even friends).

Just to be clearer, not only has she found out that she is the product of her mom cheating, but she also states that her "dad" wanted her shipped off to the grandparents when he found out. She indicates that his staying with her mom was predicated on the condition that she was to leave the house.

She further states in her post that she hasn't spoken with her "dad" since she left but talks to her mother once a week. She said that she'd asked her mother for her biological father's contact information but her mother didn't want to give it to her.

She explains how asking her mother for the information went, stating:

She refused but I managed to figure it out (my aunt, the only one who still treats me like before, had her suspicions about who he might be). I reached out, we did DNA tests and confirmed everything.

She goes on to explain that evidently, her biological father didn't know about her and she has met her family on her father's side.

My bio father did not know I exist and is excited, his family is cool too. He told me he didn't know my mom was married at the time and he left her upon learning. His wife and little kids are also excited, so I started spending time with them and have so far had a great time.

The thing about this is she kept meeting and spending time with her father and family a secret from her mother and that side of the family, except she told her aunt. But she says in her post that her grandparents saw her on a video call with her biological father and told the rest of the family.

She explains what happened with her mom and "dad":

. . . they came here telling me how hurt they are by my actions. I insisted that I'm hurt by their actions but they said they're just trying to figure things out and what I've done is effectively giving up and trying to replace them.

She explains that because she doesn't feel like part of the family anymore at her mom's, she has given up, stating:

I asked what they did expect to happen and my mom told me to trust her that she will make things right for me.

She then poses a question regarding whether or not she was wrong to contact her biological father without telling her maternal family members and seeking to replace them.

