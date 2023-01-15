Will Donald Trump rise above the chatter and pull past the rough start to his 2024 bid? Has he really lost his touch?

Reportedly, there's been a lot of whispers behind the scenes by potential Trump rivals who are doubting that he's a shoo-in as the GOP nominee. It's only been two months into his campaign but Trump has scantily been seen, which some say is a sign that his base has cracks in it and will not turn out well for him later on the campaign trail (source).

A number of political representatives from the 2024 campaign speak to limitations on Trump's appeal. But, despite his diminished presence, Trump still evokes a sense of competition. However, it seems that his competitors are not ready to spar with him just yet (source).

A recent University of Massachusetts Amherst poll shows Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, as Trump's likely opponent in the race for the 2024 GOP over other Republicans with Trump currently pegged as the preferred choice among Republicans (source).

As far as Trump losing his touch, as speculated by his current low-key campaign presence, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung assures that Trump is building a campaign for the long haul over 22 months. He says that announcements about upcoming political events led by the former president will be forthcoming in the next few weeks, stating.

This isn’t a sprint, it’s a marathon.

Perhaps the former president hasn't lost his touch after all but it remains to be seen.

