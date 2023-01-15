Husband expects wife to pick up dinner tab for his family members because of her large inheritance, wife walks out

It appears that one wife got angry with her husband and his family at a restaurant because they all assumed that she would pay for everybody's food and drinks out of the money she recently inherited from her mother. She takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.

When it comes to a person's inheritance money, a spouse does not have a legal right to it because it is considered the separate property of the recipient, according to a practicing law group. Evidently, one husband feels entitled to dictate what his 32-year-old wife should do with her inheritance.

She explains in her post.

I . . . recently inherited a good amount of money from my mom. I keep the money in a separate account as I still haven't decided what to do with it and I didn't want it to go to waste.

She adds that her husband keeps bringing up what she inherited and has been making a bunch of suggestions on what she should do with it and how to spend her money. And she points out that he has expected her to pay for just about everything, including picking up the tab for a group of his family members when they were out for New Year's Eve (NYE).

She explains it, stating:

For NYE, My husband and I met up with his family at a restaurant to celebrate. It was going fine until I found out that I was expected to pay for everyone at the table. My husband's mom joked about paying for dinner out of my " inheritance pocket" which made me livid but I showed no reaction.

When it comes to who pays the bill at dinner among family, an etiquette expert suggests that the issue be discussed ahead of time. That way there are no surprises, which seems to be the case with the situation at hand.

The woman says that she didn't say anything but silently paid for her own meal and drinks and then got up and left the restaurant. And she states their reaction was:

They were shouting after me like a crowd and my husband tried to get me to come back but I drove home.

She goes on to explain how he came home at 3 a.m., yelling at her and calling her pathetic for walking out on him and his family. He told her they had relied on her to pay for their food and they thought she would be gracious enough to foot the bill, but she says they were wrong.

She further states:

He said I humiliated him and his family and that what I did was an attempt to get back at them for not being able to help mom when she was sick . . . He is mad and is saying that I caused a huge rift between his family and me when it wouldn't have hurt me to pay for the celebratory dinner.

She adds that it's not true that she did it to get back at them for anything before posing a question regarding whether she was right in this situation.

What are your thoughts?

