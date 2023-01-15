Your steak could be lab-grown and shipped from a factory in Israel or soon grown in a factory in North Carolina

Israeli biotech company, Believer Meats, is a producer of genetically engineered meat from cultured animal cells. The company is expanding to the United States with the construction of its North Carolina plant. The plant is slated to put out 10,000 metric tons of meat a year without animal slaughtering (source).

Lab-grown meat in the news

The topic of lab-grown meat is one that has seen increased coverage in the news lately with views both for and against the idea. However, many reports are centered on the FDA's approval of lab-grown meat products.

This is good news for the Israeli company, Believer Meats, which has a lab-grown production line in Rehovot, Israel, producing approximately 1,100 pounds of cultivated meat daily at around $3.90 per pound. The meat itself is marketed as being indistinguishable from meat produced from livestock.

Now, the company is bringing its technology and operations to the U.S. with a $123 million plant under construction in Wilson, North Carolina. It will be the largest cultivated meat plant in the world.

Founder of the company

Believer Meats was founded by Yaakov Nahmias, a biomedical engineer, who states:

As the demand for meat continues to grow in coming decades . . . the current conventional meat industry won’t be able to meet the supply needed. That’s why we believe cultivated meat is needed to secure healthy, sustainable, and affordable nutrition for coming generations.

Animal cruelty, human consumption safety, and sustainability

Although the FDA has put a stamp of approval on the process of growing meat in a laboratory and proponents of the concept say it's a more environmentally responsible meat production alternative that is cruelty-free and antibiotic-free, some disagree.

A write-up on the Center for Food Safety website proposes that the process is not cruelty-free, stating:

To produce lab-cultured "meat," many producers extract animal cells from living animals. This is typically done via biopsy, a painful and uncomfortable procedure that uses large needles. If a company could scale up with this method, it would require a consistent supply of animals from which to acquire cells and innumerable painful extractions. To make the cell-based product more consistent, the producer may biopsy the same animal many times for the cells that growing "meat" requires.

The write-up also states concerns about safety, stating:

Another major issue associated with processing methods using cell lines and/or culture medium is contamination. Unlike animals, cells do not have a fully functioning immune system, so there is a high likelihood of bacterial or fungal growth, mycoplasma, and other human pathogens growing in vats of cells.

However, Believer Meats states that it uses a highly efficient process that harvests fibroblasts from the connective tissue of animals. This allows for producing 10x the meat than the industry standard with less greenhouse gas pollution (80%), land use (99%), and water use (96%) than it takes to produce meat through livestock production processes (source).

