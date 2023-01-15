Sierra Mist has been scrapped by PepsiCo to be replaced with another soft drink to compete with Sprite

Pepsico, Inc. has announced the discontinuance of its Sierra Mist lemon-lime soda. Its replacement is Starry, a citrus-flavored soda rolled out to compete with Coca-Cola's Sprite.

According to Bloomberg, Sierra Mist sales in 2022 were just 0.1% of the $82 billion soda market compared to Sprite with about a 7% market share. This accounted for only 0.2% of Pepsi's 2022 earnings (source).

PepsiCo Beverages North America chief marketing officer, Greg Lyons, stated in a press release:

With one product dominating the category, consumers deserve another option … one that hits different. Starry is bright, optimistic, and rooted in culture and fun.

Over the years, the brand has gone through a few changes, including changing it from a traditional lemon lime flavor to an all-natural lemon-lime flavor a few years ago and briefly rebranding it Mist Twst from 2016 to 2018 (source).

Starry is in stores now offering both regular and zero-sugar choices. Starry also has a Twitter and tweeted out that it's seeking fans.

Some people are already showing an interest in the new soft drink. But of course, not all soda lovers are starting out as fans, as seen in a tweet by someone who is not impressed just yet, stating in the tweet:

Those choices suck. Give us strawberry, pomegranate, raspberry, blackberry- unexpected, fun choices!

Perhaps, it's just a matter of time before Pepsico rolls out different, more interesting, and unique flavors of Starry for those who are a bit more adventurous. It remains to be seen, for sure.

